Nigeria: Flamingos - Presidency, Obi Bicker Over Access to Players At Abuja Airport

*NFF officials stopped me from greeting Flamingos, Obi *Don't politicise sports, Presidency tells NDC *Keyamo accuses him of hypocrisy

ABUJA--THE Media Office of the presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr Peter Obi, alleged yesterday he was stopped by officials of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, from greeting the victorious women's Under-17 World Champions at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on arrival of the team from Morocco, venue of the tournament.

The Presidency in a swift reaction, faulted the NDC presidential candidate's claim, even as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, accused him of hypocrisy.

But in a statement signed by spokesperson of Peter Obi Media Office, POMO, Idris Zekeri , the office said the former Anambra State governor was at the airport on his way to Enugu and saw the team that had just arrived.

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It explained that as Obi tried to greet the players, officials of the NFF pleaded with him to save their jobs.

The Media Office said in his usual character, Obi respected their position but described the situation on his X handle as a new dimension of toxic politics in Nigeria.

Quoting the NDC presidential hopeful, the statement read: "This is the new dimension of toxic politics that Nigeria has developed since 2025.

"I arrived at the airport at 7 a.m. this morning (yesterday) to board my flight to Enugu. There, I saw the Nigeria Under-17 girls' team, which had just arrived and was preparing to board its vehicle into town.

"With genuine joy and enthusiasm, I asked my protocol officer, Jackie Wayas, to find out whether I could greet and welcome the team. I was informed that officials of the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, had refused and had requested that I should not approach them because, if I did, they would all lose their jobs.

"Regrettably, this is not the first time I have been subjected to such treatment. On March 25, 2025, I was in Uyo for the World Cup qualifier. The governor warmly received me and welcomed me at the VIP stand.

"Following the match, other government officials went to greet the players, but I was again prevented from doing so. I was told by the officials that they would lose their jobs if I proceeded.

"It is deeply troubling to witness the extent of toxic politics into which our nation has descended since 2025. Each year appears to bring further deterioration. This reflects how deeply Nigeria has been affected.

"The new Nigeria we aspire to build must have no room for hostility, intimidation or discrimination, regardless of political affiliation. It must be a Nigeria in which unity, mutual respect and our shared humanity take precedence over political differences. A new Nigeria is possible."

Don't politicise sports, Presidency tells Obi over Flamingos greeting

Replying Obi, the Presidency in a statement by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, accused the opposition of attempting to politicise national sports teams and institutions.

He said national athletes, including the Flamingos, "represent the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria, not any specific political party or individual ambition."

Olusegun said protocol guidelines for national teams were designed to protect young athletes from "political exploitation, commercial distractions, and unnecessary media circuses while on official duty."

He described Obi's account as an attempt to turn standard security and administrative procedures into a case of political victimisation.

"To spin standard security and administrative protocols into a narrative of political victimisation is a disservice to the unity that sport is meant to foster in our country," he said.

The presidential aide also accused Obi of using "unverified hearsay to build a victim narrative", urging him to allow athletes focus on representing the country.

Similarly, former presidential aide and National Director of Media Monitoring and Rapid Response of the City Boy Movement, Bashir Ahmad, disagreed with Obi's description of the incident as a new dimension of toxic politics.

He said being denied access to greet the team did not automatically amount to political persecution, adding that "protocol, security and administrative considerations must have been involved."

He urged the former Anambra State governor to prioritise facts and responsibility and know that Nigeria was bigger than any individual or political party.

"A new Nigeria is possible, but not through perpetual political antagonism," Ahmad said.

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Keyamo accuses Obi of hypocrisy over Flamingos encounter

Also reacting to the development, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, accused Peter Obi of hypocrisy. Keyamo, in a post on his X platform yesterday, questioned why Obi was eager to associate with what he described as a success story of the country and the present administration, despite his frequent criticisms of Nigeria.

He suggested that Obi's intention was merely to seek publicity through photographs with the victorious players.

He wrote: "Mr Peter Obi, in all your public vituperations, you often say things akin to the fact that 'Nigeria is finished'. So, why are you now so anxious to associate with a success story of the country or this government? Just for photo ops? You see the hypocrisy?"

Recall that the Flamengos beat Japan 2-1 in the finals of the tournament on Saturday and returned home with the trophy yesterday.

With the victory, Nigeria remained the first African country to to win the Under-17 World World at the female level.

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