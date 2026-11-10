Nigeria: Tinubu Acknowledges Challenges Facing Nigerian Youths, Promises More Opportunities

"I understand the challenges confronting our young people. I know that many of you are concerned about employment, the cost of living, access to education, opportunities to start businesses and the security of your communities," he said.

President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged growing concerns among Nigerian youths over unemployment, the rising cost of living, access to education and insecurity, saying his administration has a responsibility to address their expectations.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Nigeria's economic difficulties have been compounded by the shocks from the removal of petrol subsidies and the floating of the naira, with geopolitical conflicts and wars further disrupting global energy and commodity markets, worsening the cost-of-living pressures on households.

Persistent insecurity across several parts of the country has also crippled local economies, disrupted farming and commercial activities, displaced communities and forced the closure of schools, leaving millions of children exposed to prolonged educational disruption.

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Mr Tinubu said young Nigerians deserved more than explanations about the economic difficulties facing the country, adding that his government was working to expand opportunities through investments in education, skills development, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The president spoke on Monday in Abuja at the closing ceremony of the 2026 National Youth Conference. His address was delivered by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

"I understand the challenges confronting our young people. I know that many of you are concerned about employment, the cost of living, access to education, opportunities to start businesses and the security of your communities," he said.

He also acknowledged young people's desire for a country where hard work is rewarded, talent is recognised and opportunities are not determined by personal connections or one's background.

"These are legitimate expectations. They are expectations that government has a responsibility to address," he said.

Mr Tinubu said his administration's Renewed Hope Agenda was designed to build an economy that creates opportunities, rewards enterprise and gives Nigerians a fair chance to succeed.

He acknowledged that the government's economic reforms had come with sacrifices but said young people deserved to see the promised opportunities translate into tangible improvements in their lives.

"I know that these reforms have come with sacrifices. But I also know that young Nigerians deserve more than explanations about the difficulties of today.

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"You deserve to see the opportunities of tomorrow becoming realities in your lives," he said.

Mr Tinubu listed the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, YouthCred and the Nigerian Youth Academy among the initiatives his administration was implementing to expand opportunities for young people.

He said the government would do more to ensure that skills training leads to employment, innovation attracts investment, and young entrepreneurs have continued access to financing.

He also promised to support young Nigerians to succeed regardless of their backgrounds or locations.