Nigeria: Navy Rescues Bayelsa Commissioner, NSCDC Official, 5 Others From Drowning

The naval spokesperson said one passenger, identified as a police officer, remained missing and assured that search and rescue efforts continued to locate the officer.

The Nigerian Navy, in collaboration with members of the Abedigbene fishing community in Bayelsa State, have rescued seven boat passengers from drowning following a mishap in the area on Thursday.

The rescued passengers include the Bayelsa Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Ebieri Jones, a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps official, and five other passengers.

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This is contained in an operational report by the Director of Naval Information, Abiodun Folorunsho, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Folorunsho, a Navy captain, said the rescue was conducted by personnel of Forward Operating Base (FOB) FORMOSO in collaboration with local divers around the Abedigbene waters in Brass Local Government Area of the state.

"The incident involved a passenger boat travelling from Yenagoa to Akassa, which reportedly had eight persons on board.

"Following a distress report from a local fisherman, personnel deployed at Labrador Lagosgbene Houseboat promptly mobilised to the scene and commenced search and rescue operations.

"With the support of the community members, the survivors were found and taken to the houseboat, where they received first aid; preliminary assessments indicated no visible injuries," he said.

The naval spokesperson added that one passenger, identified as a police officer, remained missing and assured that search and rescue efforts continued to locate the officer.

He explained that on Friday, the commissioner and the six other survivors were conveyed to Yenagoa to reunite with their respective families.

According to Mr Folorunsho, the operation highlights the Navy's commitment to maritime safety, protecting lives, and responding promptly to emergencies within its area of responsibility.

He quoted the Commanding Officer, FOB FORMOSO, Sunday Haruna, as commending the personnel for their prompt response and professionalism, while acknowledging the invaluable support of the local divers and host community.

"The successful rescue further underscores the importance of collaboration between security agencies and coastal communities in strengthening maritime safety and protecting lives," Mr Haruna, a captain, said.