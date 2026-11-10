Ugandan Woman Arrested As Kenya Seizes 454kg of Meth

A Ugandan woman has been identified among suspects arrested in Kenya following the seizure of 454 kilogrammes of suspected methamphetamine valued at approximately $27 million (about Shs113 billion) in a major cross-border anti-narcotics operation.

Kenyan media have identified the woman as Zulaikah Nakabugo, 37, who was arrested in Shirazi village, Kwale County, during an intelligence-led operation involving Kenyan and Tanzanian security agencies.

She is among three, including two Tanzanians, arrested at the Kenyan coast following an intelligence-led operation involving Kenyan anti-narcotics officers and their Tanzanian counterparts, BBC reported.

The seizure, one of the largest reported in Kenya, has drawn attention to Uganda's possible links to an international drug trafficking network that investigators say operates across several countries.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the operation followed the arrest of a suspected drug trafficker in Tanzania, who was subsequently handed over to Kenyan authorities at the Lunga Lunga-Horohoro border crossing.

Information obtained from the suspect led investigators to Shirazi village, where they arrested Nakabugo alongside another suspect.

Further investigations took officers to Ganja La Simba village in Kinondo, also in Kwale County, where they recovered the 454 kilogrammes of suspected narcotics and arrested another suspect.

Kenyan media identified the other named suspects as Basleman Saleh Khamis, a Tanzanian national reportedly wanted by authorities in Kenya and Tanzania, and Hamad Seif Said, a 54-year-old Tanzanian.

Police also seized two motor vehicles and a motorcycle believed to have been used in the suspected trafficking operation.

The recovered substance is suspected to be methamphetamine, although its exact composition is yet to be confirmed through laboratory analysis.

Tanzania's Drug Control and Enforcement Authority head, Aretas Lyimo, said preliminary investigations suggested that the drugs seized in Tanzania had entered through Kenya's port of Mombasa.

He said investigations pointed to an international trafficking network with links across Afghanistan, South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates.

Lyimo said seven suspects had been arrested across the two countries, including five Tanzanians and two Ugandans.

The Kenyan arrests are part of a wider investigation into the suspected network, with authorities pursuing further leads. The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

The seizure comes amid growing concern over the use of East African coastal routes in international drug trafficking. Security analysts have warned that the region is increasingly serving not only as a transit corridor for drugs destined for other markets but also as an entry point for substances intended for local consumption.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Last month, Kenya's Deputy President Kithure Kindiki identified illicit drugs and alcohol abuse among the country's major threats and promised tougher laws and intensified enforcement.

In a separate operation, Kenyan authorities destroyed more than a tonne of methamphetamine intercepted by the navy in the Indian Ocean off the Mombasa coast.

The latest case raises questions about the reach of cross-border trafficking networks and the role of East African countries, including Uganda, in their operations.