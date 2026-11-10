Nigeria: Don't Turn Election to War, Nasarawa Govt Cautions Political Leaders

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Nasarawa State government has warned political leaders, supporters and youths against turning elections into a declaration of war, urging them instead to embrace peaceful political engagement and collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

The commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Nawani Ezekiel Aboki, gave the warning on Monday in Lafia while addressing journalists on the incident that disrupted the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Rally at Lafia Square on Wednesday, 4th November, 2026.

The rally was attended by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other eminent political leaders.

Dr. Aboki said the State Government regretted the unfortunate developments at the rally, describing them as inconsistent with Nasarawa State's long-standing values of tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

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He assured residents that Governor Abdullahi A. Sule has directed relevant security agencies to investigate the matter and ensure that anyone found culpable is held accountable in accordance with the law.

"The Government is fully seized of the situation and is working closely with the relevant security agencies to maintain law and order, protect lives and property, and prevent any further breakdown of peace," he said.

Aboki appealed to political leaders, party supporters, youths, community leaders and other stakeholders to mobilise their people to collect their PVCs and exercise their franchise peacefully, while exercising restraint and avoiding actions or utterances capable of escalating tensions.

"Political differences should never become grounds for violence, intimidation, destruction of property or hostility among citizens," he said.

"Nasarawa State belongs to all of us, irrespective of political affiliation, ethnic background, religious belief or social status. We must not allow temporary political disagreements to undermine the peace, unity and harmonious coexistence that we have painstakingly sustained over the years."

He urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding and vigilant, and to go about their normal social, economic and business activities without fear.

The Commissioner said with the commencement of political campaigns, discourse in the state should be guided by issues, policies, development priorities and verifiable records of public service.

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He said political parties and candidates should present their achievements, programmes and development plans to the electorate, while citizens should be allowed to assess those records and make informed decisions freely and peacefully.

He listed the focus of the Sule administration to include industrialisation, road infrastructure, education, healthcare delivery, employment and wealth creation, civil service reforms, and peace and security.

Aboki also appealed to media practitioners to verify information before publication, avoid sensational headlines, and discourage the circulation of inflammatory materials, particularly on social media.

He said while the media must remain independent and perform its watchdog role without fear or favour, professional journalism should contribute to public enlightenment, responsible political participation and peaceful coexistence.

"The message from the Nasarawa State Government is clear: peace must remain our collective priority, security is a shared responsibility, and political competition must be conducted within the ambit of the law and democratic principles," he said.