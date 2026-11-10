Nigeria: Tinubu's Ibom Deep Seaport Approval - Niger Delta Youth Demand Revival of Regional Ports

Port Harcourt — The Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum (NDENYLF) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the Ibom Deep Seaport project in Akwa Ibom State.

The group also emphatically urged the federal government to extend similar attention to other ports across the Niger Delta.

The forum in a statement yesterday, described the approval as a significant step towards unlocking the region's maritime potential, attracting investments, creating employment and strengthening Nigeria's position in international trade.

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In the statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Doubra Okotete, and Spokesman, Legborsi Yamaabana, the forum said the presidential approval followed its recent press briefing in Port Harcourt, where it called for the actualisation of the deep seaport and comprehensive rehabilitation of maritime infrastructure across the region.

NDENYLF also acknowledged the contributions of the Akwa Ibom State Government, the Senate President and other stakeholders in advancing the project.

In the statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, the youth leaders stressed the approval should mark the beginning of a broader maritime development agenda rather than an isolated achievement.

"Our position is clear: the approval of the Ibom Deep Seaport is a welcome development, but the ultimate objective must be the total revival of the Niger Delta's maritime economy," the statement said.

The forum specifically called for the dredging, rehabilitation and modernisation of Rivers Port, Onne Port, Warri Port and Calabar Port, including improvements in cargo-handling facilities, navigational safety, access roads and rail connectivity.

It also urged the federal government to establish clear implementation frameworks for Burutu Port in Delta State, Gelegele Seaport in Edo State and Agge Seaport in Bayelsa State.

Also, they called for policies that would guarantee greater participation of indigenous contractors, local businesses and qualified youths in maritime projects.

It further emphasised the need for host-community involvement, environmental protection and transparent project financing.

According to NDENYLF, the various seaport projects should complement one another in strengthening the Niger Delta's economy and positioning Nigeria as a major maritime hub in West Africa.

The group urged federal and state governments to work with private investors and host communities to ensure that the projects deliver sustainable economic benefits.

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"A prosperous Niger Delta is in the interest of a prosperous Nigeria," the statement added.