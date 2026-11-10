Namibia Strengthens Border Security Against Drug Trafficking

Namibia is strengthening its border security systems through improved intelligence sharing and regional cooperation to combat drug trafficking and cross-border organised crime.

Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Lucia Iipumbu said this in a parliamentary response on measures being implemented to detect and intercept drugs, particularly at non-commercial border posts.

Iipumbu said the ministry, through the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), is expanding the INTERPOL I-24/7 secure communication system to ports of entry and integrating it with the Electronic Border Management System (EBMS).

"These systems facilitate real-time information sharing and access to relevant international policing information, thereby strengthening the ability of law enforcement officers to identify and respond to suspected cross-border criminal activities," she said.

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She added that intelligence gathered through the systems would help inform targeted interventions and joint operations with regional partners, particularly against drug trafficking syndicates operating across national borders.

The minister acknowledged that effective border security requires adequate personnel, equipment, technology and operational resources, noting that resource requirements remain an important consideration, especially at non-commercial border posts.

On regional cooperation, Iipumbu said Namibia participates in several initiatives aimed at combating transnational organised crime, including Operation USALAMA, the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

She said these initiatives strengthen cooperation among law enforcement agencies through intelligence sharing, identifying criminal networks and coordinating enforcement activities.

Iipumbu further explained that foreign nationals convicted of relevant offences or who meet the applicable legal requirements could face immigration-related action.

"Such decisions must be based on the circumstances of each case and the applicable legal procedures," she said.

Addressing concerns about the handling of confiscated drugs, vehicles and other exhibits, the minister said such items must be properly documented, securely stored and handled in accordance with applicable laws and evidentiary procedures.

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She said their disposal, forfeiture or release must follow legal procedures and relevant court orders to safeguard evidence and prevent unauthorised access.

On allegations that authorities could become accomplices by failing to pursue suspected drug traffickers, Iipumbu said credible information about suspected criminal activities should be reported to law enforcement authorities for investigation.

"Whether an official's conduct amounts to misconduct, criminal negligence, obstruction of justice or complicity depends on the facts and evidence established in each case and the applicable law," she said.

She added that the ministry expects law enforcement officers to perform their duties professionally, impartially and in accordance with the law adding that where evidence indicates misconduct or criminal conduct, appropriate disciplinary or criminal proceedings should be pursued.

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