South Africa: IFP Leader Warns ANC Could Disappear After 2029 Elections

Inkatha Freedom Party leader Cedric Xulu warns that the African National Congress risks losing its supporters by working with rival parties.

Xulu claims the African National Congress has abandoned its promises to poor and working class voters to keep political power.

A senior Inkatha Freedom Party leader has warned that the African National Congress could be wiped off South Africa's political map if it continues working with the Democratic Alliance and Inkatha Freedom Party.

Dr Cedric Xulu says the party risks losing its remaining supporters in the 2029 national elections and the 2031 local government elections.

AdvertisementIn a four-page paper released this week, Xulu claims many loyal ANC voters feel betrayed by a party they once trusted to fight for their rights.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He says the ANC has put staying in power ahead of helping poor and working class South Africans.

Xulu warns that the party could become politically irrelevant if it continues forming alliances with parties that do not share its original values.

Advertisement"If the ANC persists down this path of unprincipled coalitions and capital-driven policy dilution through the 2029 and 2031 electoral cycles, it must accept that this will mark the absolute end of the party as a viable political force," Xulu said.

He claims wealthy business interests are increasingly influencing political decisions in South Africa.

Xulu specifically points to the influence of wealthy families such as the Oppenheimers and claims that money is shaping political alliances.

He argues that the Democratic Alliance and Inkatha Freedom Party share similar views on protecting private businesses, property ownership and limiting government spending.

According to Xulu, the ANC has moved away from the Freedom Charter, which promised to improve the lives of ordinary South Africans.

He says the party has weakened its commitment to changing the economy, creating industries through government support and giving land to those who were denied ownership under apartheid.

Xulu believes the ANC has made these compromises to keep its governing partners happy.

AdvertisementHe also claims the party's decisions have damaged its relationship with its traditional allies, including the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African Communist Party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both organisations have criticised the ANC over policies they believe favour big businesses instead of workers.

Xulu says this has left many ANC supporters feeling ignored and disappointed.

He warns that some voters could stop voting altogether, while others may turn to different political parties.

The South African Communist Party has also considered contesting elections independently, which could further weaken the ANC's traditional support base.

"By prioritizing elite accommodation over the socio-economic upliftment of the majority, the ANC has hollowed out its distinct political identity," Xulu said.

His warning is striking because it comes from a senior leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party, one of the parties he criticises for working with the ANC.

Xulu believes the ANC must return to its original promises to poor and working class South Africans or risk losing its place in the country's political future.