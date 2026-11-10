South Africa: Matlala Blames Medication for R500,000 Claim Against Sibiya

Vusimuzi Matlala says psychiatric medication affected his memory when he told investigators he paid former police deputy commissioner Shadrack Sibiya R500,000.

Former police boss Shadrack Sibiya remains behind bars after a court refused him bail in a separate case involving serious criminal charges.

Alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala says he was taking psychiatric medication when he told investigators he paid former police boss Shadrack Sibiya R500,000.

Now he says he only gave Sibiya R50,000.

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AdvertisementMatlala made the claims while facing tough questions at the Madlanga Commission on Monday.

Investigators wanted to know why he had made two statements in March claiming he paid Sibiya R500,000.

Matlala said he was sick and not thinking clearly when he made the statements.

Advertisement"Honestly, I was not myself then. I was sick," he told the commission.

He said he had warned investigators that he was receiving treatment and was not in the right state of mind.

But when investigators showed him a second statement backing up the first, Matlala said he could not remember what happened.

The statements formed part of a failed plea deal with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.

Matlala faces corruption accusations linked to a R360-million police health tender involving his company, Medicare24.

The deal fell apart in July after he refused to accept a proposed 12-year prison sentence.

Matlala admitted giving Sibiya R50,000 but denied handing over the money at his office.

AdvertisementHe said he gave Sibiya the money during the South African Police Service Excellence Awards in KwaZulu-Natal.

Matlala also accused Sibiya of threatening him and his family.

He claimed his lawyer, Advocate Bronwynne Forbay, would call Sibiya during breaks in parliamentary hearings and hand him the phone.

Matlala said his wife, Tsakane, had also received threatening calls from Sibiya.

He claimed Sibiya wanted him to keep quiet about their relationship and had told him to delete their phone conversations.

"He said to me that I need to protect him at all costs, and he did not want anybody to know that I was in communication with him," Matlala testified.

He also accused investigators of putting false information in his statements.

During questioning, Matlala refused to answer several questions about payments linked to the police tender, saying the answers could be used against him.

Meanwhile, Sibiya is fighting a separate criminal case.

The disgraced deputy national police commissioner resigned from the South African Police Service on 12 October 2026 while facing disciplinary proceedings linked to the Madlanga Commission.

His departure resulted in a dishonourable discharge.

Sibiya faces charges including rape, sexual grooming and human trafficking.

The rape charge relates to an incident involving an 18-year-old woman who lost consciousness after drinking alcohol at a Sandton nightclub on 16 May 2026.

He also faces two charges of sexually grooming a 16-year-old girl through electronic messages.

On 20 October, The Randburg Magistrate Court refused Sibiya bail after finding he had not shown exceptional circumstances that would justify his release.

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Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe raised concerns about possible witness intimidation and interference with evidence.

Sibiya is challenging the bail decision, claiming the magistrate failed to consider his evidence properly.

He has also accused investigators of abusing their powers and carrying out unlawful searches.

The National Prosecuting Authority, through spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, confirmed it received the appeal papers and says it is opposing his appeal.

Sibiya's criminal case is expected back in court on 24 November 2026.

Matlala, meanwhile, is expected to return to the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday for more questions about his dealings with Sibiya and other senior police officers.