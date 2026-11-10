South Africa: Extreme Heat Could Hit South Africans Where It Hurts Most

The World Meteorological Organization warns that rising temperatures could bring food shortages, higher living costs and dangerous heatwaves.

A powerful El Niño could bring more droughts and floods, hurting farmers, businesses and families already struggling with rising costs.

South Africans could soon pay more for food, struggle with water shortages and face dangerous heat as the Earth gets hotter.

A new United Nations report warns that the planet is trapping more heat than ever before.

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AdvertisementAnd a powerful weather pattern called El Niño could make things even worse.

The World Meteorological Organization says the Earth is heating up faster, increasing the risk of droughts, floods and extreme heat.

The warning comes as world leaders meet for climate talks in Antalya, Türkiye.

AdvertisementBut what does this mean for ordinary South Africans trying to make ends meet?

The biggest worry is the cost of living.

When temperatures rise and rain becomes less reliable, farmers struggle to grow crops and keep animals healthy.

Droughts destroy crops, kill livestock and leave farmers with less food to sell.

When there is less food available, prices go up.

This means families will end up paying more for basic groceries while already struggling to stretch their money.

Businesses will also feel the pressure.

AdvertisementFarmers will lose income when crops fail. Shops could face higher prices from suppliers, while businesses that depend on water could struggle to operate during shortages.

Floods and severe storms could also damage shops, roads and other buildings, making it harder for businesses to keep running.

Water shortages are another major concern.

Hotter weather causes more water to evaporate from rivers and dams.

The United Nations report says water stored on land around the world has been falling since 2014.

In 2025, about 42% of the land areas studied had less water than normal.

For South African households, this could mean more water restrictions and interruptions to supply.

Health is also at risk.

Extreme heat causes dehydration, heat exhaustion and deadly heatstroke.

Children, older people, outdoor workers and people who are already ill face the greatest danger.

Working outside, travelling to work and even sleeping during very hot weather could become more difficult.

And then there is El Niño.

El Niño happens when parts of the Pacific Ocean become warmer than usual, changing weather patterns around the world.

The weather agency says a strong El Niño has been developing since August and could become the strongest on record by December.

It is expected to continue into early 2027.

In some areas, El Niño brings hotter and drier weather. In others, it increases heavy rainfall and flooding.

For South African families, the concern is that dry conditions put more pressure on water supplies and farming.

If farmers lose crops or livestock, food prices rise further.

Businesses that depend on farming, food supplies or reliable water will also lose money.

Hotter conditions make outdoor work more dangerous and increase health risks, especially for people who cannot easily escape the heat.

World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Celeste Saulo says El Niño does not create extra heat. It releases heat already stored in the oceans.

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The agency warns that El Niño will make existing climate problems worse, although its effects will differ from place to place.

The report also shows just how hot the planet has become.

Between January and September 2026, global temperatures were about 1.47°C higher than before large-scale industrial activity began.

The oceans absorb about 90% of the extra heat trapped by the planet.

This is helping to push up sea levels, putting coastal homes and businesses at greater risk of flooding.

The year 2026 is expected to be among the four hottest years ever recorded.

For South Africans, the message is simple.

Climate change is not just about hotter days.

It means a bigger grocery bill, less water in the taps, lost business income and greater risks to people's health.