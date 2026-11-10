Zimbabwe: DNA Tests to Identify Six Schoolgirls Killed in Chipinge Fire

10 November 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

The remains of six schoolgirls who died in a fire at a homestead in Chipinge, Manicaland Province, are expected to undergo DNA testing to conclusively establish their identities.

In an update on the incident, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the names of the six children who were reportedly in the house when the fire broke out on Sunday night, November 8, at Bamhamire Village.

"The ZRP has established that the following children were reportedly in the house at the time of the incident:- Linece Pferedzai (14), of Bamhamire, Lisa Pferedzai (10), Nyasha Sithole (16), Princess Mutisi (6), Sarudzai Njayinjayi (16) and Velarida Mandongwe (7), all of Bamhamire Village, Chipinge," said Commissioner Nyathi.

"The ZRP is now awaiting DNA results to conclusively establish the identities of the six victims. The results will facilitate the necessary arrangements for burial of the victims," he added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although preliminary suspicions point to a possible gas tank explosion.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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