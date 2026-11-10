Zimbabwe: Government to Block Defaulting Contractors From Winning New Tenders

THE Government of Zimbabwe is moving to plug a loophole that has allowed contractors who fail to deliver in one ministry to simply move on and win tenders in another.

Under new measures announced last week, all ministries, departments and government agencies (MDAs) will be required to check the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ)'s blacklist before they award any public contract. The rationale is that if a company has defaulted, it should not be given more government work anywhere in the system.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told the National Assembly that the change forms part of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Amendment Bill, 2025. Members of Parliament debated the Bill and passed it, and it will now move to the Senate for further consideration.

"The government is committed to strengthening the operational effectiveness of the debarment system, ensuring that all procuring entities consistently consult the debarment lists before awarding contracts and that information regarding defaulting contractors is shared across all MDAs.

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"The issues raised demonstrate the value of thorough parliamentary scrutiny. The government's primary objective is to enact legislation that serves the people of Zimbabwe effectively, transparently and fairly," Minister Ziyambi said.

Speaking during the Second Reading, Minister Ziyambi said the reforms are meant to make public spending tighter, more transparent and more accountable, especially as government ramps up infrastructure projects under the National Development Strategy 2. He said it was important that information about contractors who break the rules is shared across all arms of government so that no department is caught unaware.

The minister explained that the power to ban defaulters already exists. Under current procurement regulations, PRAZ can suspend or blacklist companies that engage in improper conduct, such as taking payment and failing to deliver goods. What the new amendment does is make it mandatory for every government department to consult that list before signing any deal, instead of leaving it to chance.

He said the updated law does not replace existing legal action for breach of contract. Instead, it works alongside it to strengthen oversight and ensure public money is protected.

The Bill also brings in a few other adjustments. The minister will now have the power to keep certain procurement information private if making it public would affect national interests, and bidders will be expected to keep sensitive details confidential. PRAZ's role is also being widened so that it not only regulates but also evaluates how well government departments are following procurement rules.

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Another change is that government departments will now have to seek approval to carry out procurements every year instead of every two years. This, Ziyambi.said, will align procurement planning with the annual budget and make it easier to track spending.

The Bill also removes the requirement for departments to include international standards in their tender documents where those standards are not necessary, a move aimed at cutting unnecessary red tape.

Ziyambi said Parliament's scrutiny had helped improve the Bill, and that the government's main aim was to put in place laws that serve Zimbabweans in a fair and transparent way.

The Bill now heads to the Senate, where it will be debated before it can become law.