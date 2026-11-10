Zimbabwe Set to Benefit From Namibia's U.S.$2.5 Billion Fuel Pipeline and Storage Project

ZIMBABWE is among five Southern African countries set to gain improved fuel security under Namibia's newly launched $2.5 billion petroleum storage and regional pipeline project at Walvis Bay.

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah launched the Dangote Namibia Tank Farm and Regional Pipeline Project on Wednesday, saying it is designed to strengthen fuel supplies for Namibia and its landlocked neighbours amid global oil market disruptions.

The project will directly benefit Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi and southern DRC through a proposed 1,700km pipeline network extending inland from Walvis Bay.

The pipeline is planned to link Walvis Bay through Otjiwarongo, with eastward connections towards Ghanzi and Francistown in Botswana, creating a new fuel supply route into Zimbabwe.

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Currently, Zimbabwe imports most of its fuel through Beira and Durban. The Walvis Bay corridor offers an alternative route that could reduce transport costs, delays and supply vulnerabilities.

Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote (pictured) said the Walvis Bay facility will have 600 million litres of storage capacity -- 360 million litres of diesel and 240 million litres of petrol -- to serve regional markets.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia's strategic location and established transport corridors give the country an advantage as a regional fuel hub.

Namibian officials say the project seeks to cushion the region against shipping disruptions and geopolitical tensions affecting international oil markets.

For Zimbabwe, which has faced periodic fuel shortages and price volatility, a direct pipeline link through Botswana could mean more stable and predictable fuel deliveries.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah also called for Namibians to be prioritised for jobs from the project, followed by other Africans.

Namibia and Nigeria, through Dangote Group, are deepening trade ties that date back to Nigeria's support for Namibia's liberation struggle.

Energy experts say Zimbabwean authorities will need to engage Namibian and Botswana officials early to secure pipeline access points and transit agreements to maximise the benefits for local consumers and industry.