Zimbabwe's Sandawana Breaks Ground On U.S.$330m Lithium Plant Ahead of Export Ban

ZIMBABWE'S State-owned mining company Mutapa Energy Resources (MER) has begun clearing land for a US$330 million lithium processing plant at Sandawana, Midlands Province.

The move is aimed at accelerating efforts to process the mineral essential in battery manufacturing locally ahead of tighter restrictions on raw concentrate exports next month.

The development emerged during a parliamentary portfolio committee visit to the mine on Wednesday, when MER chief executive Innocent Rukweza outlined the investment plans, infrastructure works and policy challenges facing the project.

Rukweza told legislators that Sandawana needed stronger policy and institutional support to compete with foreign-owned producers and ensure Zimbabwe captures greater economic value from its lithium resources.

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The project marks a shift from years of stalled efforts to establish domestic processing capacity at Sandawana, one of Zimbabwe's emerging lithium mining operations, as the government seeks to move away from exporting largely unprocessed minerals.

MER, which is developing the project in Mberengwa, has moved contractors onto the site to clear land for the concentrator and an associated power plant. Access roads are also being constructed, while the mine is expanding its open pit to support increased production.

"We have started clearing the site where we intend to construct the lithium concentrate plant, as well as the power plant," Rukweza said.

He said there had been significant progress since an earlier visit, when the proposed construction area was still largely bush-covered. Temporary accommodation for workers is also being developed.

The concentrator is expected to process three million tonnes of ore annually, with an estimated investment of between US$315 million and US$330 million. MER is targeting commissioning next year.

The scale of the investment highlights the financing challenges that previously stalled beneficiation plans at Sandawana. An earlier attempt to establish a local processing plant, estimated to require US$200 million, failed after the domestic market raised only about US$20 million.

"The local market could not raise that amount. I think we managed to raise about US$20 million, if not less," Rukweza said.

The current project is being financed through an investor consortium that includes Chinese partners, although MER has not disclosed the individual funding commitments.

The company says it has already invested more than US$65 million in supporting infrastructure, including a 52-kilometre access road, electricity transmission and a water pipeline. More than 18 kilometres of detailed road works have been completed, with the company targeting substantial progress by March next year.

The mine is also expanding its open pit into what Rukweza described as a "super pit", in preparation for increased ore production.

However, the expansion is also displacing surrounding communities, with 104 families and 69 graves affected by the development. Twenty-eight households have been relocated, while another 76 are still awaiting relocation. Reburials involving all 69 graves have already been conducted.

MER says it has secured alternative land through two traditional chiefs and is developing livelihood support programmes, including irrigation schemes for affected families.

Each household is expected to receive half a hectare for drip irrigation, although unreliable water supplies threaten to undermine the initiative. Several boreholes have been drilled, but some have failed to produce the expected yields.

"We have drilled several boreholes, but some have not yielded the expected results. We are continuing to explore ways of addressing the water challenges," Rukweza said.

The company is engaging specialists to develop a water management plan, while more than 89 pedigree cattle have been secured as part of compensation and community support arrangements. The animals are under quarantine, with training still needed to prepare beneficiaries to manage them in the area's dry conditions.

Addressing the parliamentary delegation, chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development, Remigio Matangira, said the developments at Sandawana reflected the country's ambitions for mineral beneficiation, local participation and community development.

"What we have witnessed at Sandawana complements Vision 2030. This is not extractive mining, this is development mining," Matangira said.

"When a company invests in schools, clinics, police stations, water and roads, it is conforming to empowerment and development of local communities where mining activities are taking place.

"That is how we build an upper-middle-income economy, from the ground up, with the host community as a shareholder in progress, not a bystander," he added.

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Beyond the concentrator, MER is considering establishing a lithium sulphate plant next year, which would move Sandawana further up the battery materials value chain.

The developments come as Zimbabwe prepares to tighten restrictions on lithium concentrate exports in December 2026, seeking to compel producers to establish local processing facilities rather than continue exporting raw material.

But Rukweza warned that Zimbabwe's operating environment could undermine the viability of domestic processing, citing electricity constraints, taxation, export quotas, administrative procedures and the high cost of doing business.

Referring to findings by consultancy benchmark, he called for improvements to the mining fiscal and regulatory framework, as well as stronger institutional support for companies investing in beneficiation.

The parliamentary visit comes as Sandawana moves from planning to site preparation, with the December export restrictions placing greater pressure on mining companies to demonstrate tangible progress towards local processing.