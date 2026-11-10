Zimbabwe: Chatunga Mugabe Granted U.S.$100 Bail in Robbery Case

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of Zimbabwe's late former president Robert Mugabe, has been granted US$100 bail alongside four co-accused facing robbery and malicious damage to property charges over an alleged attack on a security guard at a Harare guest lodge.

The five were granted bail by Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova after the State indicated it would not oppose their release, saying it had no compelling reasons to keep them in custody pending trial.

State prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawo consented to bail when Chatunga appeared in court alongside Terrence Johannes Chinyemba, Fredson Peter, Solomon Pamire and Munashe Mubhawo.

They were represented by lawyers Tabison Bvekwa and Theophilus Mubhemi.

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Magistrate Matova postponed the matter to November 22 for possible allocation of a trial date.

The five were arrested on November 3 following an alleged confrontation with Panyika Lloyd Mupanduki, a 42-year-old Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officer who was performing surveillance duties at Brompton Guest Lodge.

According to the State, the incident occurred at around 6.30pm when the complainant, who was armed with a Norinco Star service pistol loaded with 11 rounds, was allegedly confronted by the five men, who were also booked at the lodge.

The accused allegedly assaulted him with open hands and broomsticks before one of them grabbed his service firearm.

They also allegedly took his Samsung A56 cellphone from his pocket and smashed it on the ground.

The complainant sustained a deep cut on his forehead and bled profusely. He is reportedly receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

Police were alerted, leading to the arrest of the five and the recovery of the stolen firearm from Peter, according to the State's account.

The accused are charged with robbery under Section 126 and malicious damage to property under Section 140 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

They deny the allegations.