Zimbabwe: Chivayo's Ex-Wife Sonja Madzikanda Appointed Co-Executor of His Million-Dollar Estate

The estate of late businessman Wicknell Chivayo has taken an interesting turn, with his ex-wife Sonja Louise Madzikanda reaching an agreement with his family to become co-executor alongside his sister, Esther Chivayo.

The agreement follows consultations between interested parties, with the appointment now awaiting approval by the Master of the High Court.

In a letter dated November 3, 2026, addressed to the Master, Madzikanda's lawyers, Mahuni Gidiri Law Chambers, confirmed that consensus had been reached.

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"We are pleased to advise that, following consultations between the interested parties, consensus has been reached for the appointment of co-executors to the estate, the co-executors being Ms Sonja Louise Madzikanda and Ms Esther Chivayo respectively," the letter reads.

The lawyers said the parties had entered into a written agreement and requested that it be placed on the deceased's estate record for consideration."We trust that the foregoing is in order and kindly await your further instructions herein," the letter added.

Madzikanda shares two children with the late businessman.

The development comes amid concerns over the administration of Chivayo's wealth following his death.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo told mourners last month that the family was not interested in squandering what the businessman had worked for during his lifetime adding that his wish was for his children to inherit his wealth.

Chivayo, who built a reputation for an extravagant lifestyle characterised by luxury cars, lavish spending, expensive gifts and high-profile political connections died in a helicopter crash alongside hie wife Lucy Muteke and three others.

The appointment of Madzikanda alongside Esther Chivayo now places his former wife and a member of his immediate family at the centre of decisions concerning the late millionaire's inheritance.

The Master of the High Court is yet to approve the proposed co-executor arrangement.