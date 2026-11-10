Malawi: Family of Murdered Cricket Malawi Coach Demands Answers 18 Months On

The family of Arjun Menon, the former Cricket Malawi operations director and national coach killed in Blantyre, is demanding answers from police 18 months after his death, with no arrests and no publicly reported breakthrough.

The 48-year-old Singaporean was attacked in the early hours of May 11, 2025, in Nancholi, Blantyre, while reportedly on his way home from a night out.

His attackers are said to have stolen his vehicle, phone and wallet.

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His sister, Prema Menon, who is leading the campaign from Australia, says the family has had to chase the police repeatedly for updates, with officers never reaching out to them.

"All I'm asking is that my brother's murder is properly investigated, with the officers and resources it needs, and that it isn't left to go cold," she said.

The family has launched a petition titled "Malawi Police: Give Arjun Menon's Family Answers".

It asks police to pursue the case actively with adequate resources, to name the officer leading the investigation and provide a direct contact, and to give a clear account of steps already taken and regular updates.

The family is aiming for 5,000 signatures before delivering the petition to the Inspector General of Police in January 2027.

Menon joined Cricket Malawi in 2020 as operations manager before becoming national coach.

He is credited with building the sport through schools and community volunteers.

His earlier coaching work took him to Chile, Botswana and Indonesia, and he had served as a wicketkeeper in Singapore before guiding the national team to its first T20 gold medal at the 2017 SEA Games.

In early 2025, Malawi cricket won three awards at the Malawi National Council of Sports Awards, including Coach of the Year.

Menon lived among residents in Nancholi and supported vulnerable families and children.

He also mobilised help for Maoni Orphanage after discovering that 47 children were sharing five bunk beds.

"Arjun gave five years of his life to Malawi. He built cricket from the ground up, and he lived among his neighbours in Nancholi. Malawi was his home," Prema said.