Zimbabwe: Police Hunt Four Suspects for Murder Following Gold Ore Dispute

9 November 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

POLICE in Mashonaland West Province are searching for four suspects from the same family in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old man in Sanyati following a dispute over gold ore.

Confirming the incident, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of Tinashe Mlalazi, Panganai Mlalazi, Ngonidzashe Mlalazi and Wiseman Mlalazi.

According to police, the suspects allegedly assaulted Pardon Mhuri of Gumberu Village, Chief Njelele, Gokwe, on November 6, 2026, at Mhuri Mining Syndicate in Village 9B, Golden, Sanyati.

Commissioner Nyathi said the attack followed a disagreement over the disposal of gold ore.

"The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim using shovels, iron bars and stones," Commissioner Nyathi said.

Mhuri sustained severe injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died upon admission.

Police said investigations are underway and urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four suspects to report at any nearest police station.

The murder adds to growing concerns over violence linked to disputes at small-scale mining operations in the province.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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