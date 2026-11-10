Zimbabwe: Six Schoolgirls Perish As Fire Guts House

9 November 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Six schoolgirls have died following an overnight fire that gutted a homestead in Chipinge, Manicaland Province.

Confirming the incident, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said investigations are underway to establish circumstances surrounding the deaths at Pferedzai Homestead in Bamhamire Village, Chief Mutema.

"The ZRP is investigating the circumstances which led to the death of six school girls at Pferedzai Homestead, Bamhamire Village, Chief Mutema, Chipinge after a fire incident during the night," Commissioner Nyathi said.

Police said further details will be released soon.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and investigations are ongoing.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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