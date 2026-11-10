Zimbabwe: One Dead, Three Injured As Artisanal Miners Clash With Security At Chinese-Owned Mine

One person has died, three others have been injured and five excavators were set on fire during violent clashes between artisanal miners and security personnel at a Chinese-owned mine in Shurugwi.

The violence broke out on Monday night at Chenxi Mine Site Four in the Wanderer mining area, reportedly amid tensions over access to the company's gold claims.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident on Tuesday, saying investigations were underway.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are currently underway in connection with public violence which occurred during the night on 02nd November 2026 at Chenxi Mine Site Four in the Wanderer mining area, Shurugwi, in which one person died, three others were injured and five excavators were set on fire," Nyathi said.

He said further details would be released as investigations progressed.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances leading to the violence or the identities of those involved.

The incident adds to tensions surrounding mining operations in Shurugwi, where disputes over access to mineral-rich land have previously sparked friction between mining companies and surrounding communities.