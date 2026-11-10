Tanzania: Govt Prioritises Repairs to Key Economic Roads

Shinyanga — THE government has prioritised the rehabilitation of deteriorating economic roads, warning that their poor condition threatens more than 40tri/- invested in the country's road network and could disrupt transport connectivity and economic activities.

Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba s a i d the immediate focus was to repair damaged sections of major highways linking Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Singida, Shinyanga and Mwanza, alongside strategic routes connecting Mara, Lindi and Arusha.

He made the remarks on Sunday in Kishapu District, Shinyanga Region, during his working visit to inspect development projects and assess public service delivery.

"Our first priority is to repair major economic roads that have deteriorated because their condition threatens the country's investments of more than 40tri/- in the road network," Dr Nchemba said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the government had also prioritised releasing funds to contractors who had suspended construction activities after exhausting their resources, as well as those who had signed contracts but were yet to receive advance payments.

The Prime Minister attributed delays in some development projects to a strategic government decision to prioritise completion of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) rather than hire temporary electricity generation equipment.

He said the decision was necessary to address rising electricity demand resulting from expanded power connections to district headquarters, wards, villages, mining areas and industries.

To accelerate infrastructure development, Dr Nchemba said road funds would now be channelled directly to the Road Fund instead of passing through the Ministry of Finance.

He added that development funds for roads, water projects and other infrastructure would similarly be channelled directly to their respective funds to improve the flow of financing and speed up project implementation.

The Prime Minister identified priority routes as the Dar es Salaam-DodomaSingida-Shinyanga-Mwanza highway, roads connecting Mara to the border, the Dar es Salaam-Lindi corridor and the Singida-Arusha route.

He also directed the Ministry of Works to expedite preparations for the Kishapu road project, including reviewing existing designs, identifying bridge locations and completing compensation arrangements, to enable its inclusion in next financial year's implementation plans.

Dr Nchemba said improved road infrastructure would facilitate the movement of goods and services, stimulate economic activities and connect communities to essential social services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On water supply, he directed regional and local authorities to prioritise projects in drought-prone areas, particularly Shinyanga, Simiyu and Singida, acknowledging the challenges communities face in accessing reliable water supplies.

He also warned public officials against practices that deny citizens access to services despite government investments in health facilities, medicines and medical equipment.

He insisted that patients referred to higher-level hospitals should not be required to contribute money for ambulance fuel, stressing that government ambulances were provided to transport patients requiring emergency care.