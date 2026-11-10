Nigeria Needs Leaders, Not Survivors, Adeyemi Tells Citizens

.As cleric raises alarm over poor emergency response, uncertainty ahead of 2027

LAGOS -- Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, has challenged Nigerians to move beyond the struggle for personal survival and become active participants in finding solutions to the country's mounting challenges, declaring that "your life is too small to be the purpose of your life."

Adeyemi, who spoke against the backdrop of Nigeria's political and economic uncertainties, at the closing of the 2026 Excellence in Leadership Conference, ELC, organised by Daystar Christian Centre, Oregun, Lagos, with the theme, Leading in Uncertainty, said the country's future would depend largely on the quality of leadership, preparedness and willingness of citizens to contribute to national development.

Warning that Nigerians who remained preoccupied with securing personal comfort, without considering the problems confronting society, were missing the bigger purpose of their lives, he asked " Are you thinking about 2027 already? You should be,

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"The leaders that will thrive in 2027 will not necessarily be those who can perfectly predict what will happen. It will be those who prepare wisely for what could happen," he said.

Adeyemi also drew attention to the vulnerability of Nigerian households during national emergencies, recalling how many people ran out of money within three days of the COVID-19 lockdown.

He lamented the country's poor emergency medical response system, saying the ability to get an ambulance promptly during a medical crisis should be a basic public service and not a privilege.

"In a crisis, it was supposed to be just one phone call, and within two, three minutes, an ambulance should be there... It's not luxury. I'm talking about what is supposed to be normal.

"I know you' are fighting for survival. I know you are living just to sustain yourself... a house of your own, a nice car, a small family of your own. And God is saying, your life is too small to be the purpose of your life," he declared.

The two-day conference also brought together business, religious and public-sector leaders, who shared personal experiences of navigating difficult circumstances and making decisions under pressure.

Global Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, recounted how his church began with six people meeting in a hotel for six months, at a time it could not afford N3,000 to organise midweek services.

He warned that leaders who fail to communicate during uncertain periods risk allowing fear and speculation to take over, noting that "When leadership goes silent in uncertainty, fear becomes contagious," he said.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc, Mr Tobi Adeniyi, shared how he was denied entry into the organisation where he had served as a corps member after completing his NYSC programme.

He said he later rejected a better-paying banking job to join Unilever as a management trainee, despite the offer being the least financially attractive among his options.

Adeniyi also recalled how his team kept a factory operational during the Apapa port congestion by borrowing raw materials from a competitor.

"When the roots are deep, there is no reason to fear the wind," he said, urging leaders to remain focused on their objectives despite unexpected setbacks.

Singer Timi Dakolo, who spoke rather than performed at the conference, recounted losing the grandmother who raised him while he was participating in Idols West Africa.

He urged young Nigerians to channel their frustration over the country's situation into constructive planning and discipline.

"Anger is not a strategy. We are not the first generation to be angry... you must have a plan and a routine," he said.

Former Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Toyin Ayinde, also shared his childhood experience of being separated from his parents at six and a difficult period in 1999 when he had only N3.

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He said integrity guided his public service, disclosing that he never recommended his private consultancy firm for any job throughout his tenure as commissioner.

"You're not a big man. You're a servant of the people," he said.

Co-host of the conference, Pastor Nike Adeyemi, in her remarks, recounted how a 2024 fire incident at a facility belonging to the Real Woman Foundation, which she founded, eventually led to the organisation securing a new facility twice the size of the former one and establishing the Real Diva Institute.

She urged leaders to become solution providers in difficult circumstances rather than complain about prevailing challenges. According ot her: "Leaders are never complainers. You belong to the company of those who bring light in the midst of chaos".