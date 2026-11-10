Nigeria: I Sold Arms to Gaddafi, Anti-Apartheid Fighters in South Africa - Orji Kalu

Former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu, has admitted selling heavy weapons to buyers across different countries.

He said his clients included the late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

According to him, his primary motivation was to make money rather than concern himself with how the weapons were used.

Kalu made the revelation during an interview on Arise Television and acknowledged his involvement in international arms trading.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He however said he eventually abandoned the business following pressure from his parents.

He explained that his activities involved the movement and sale of heavy weapons between countries.

He, however, dismissed suggestions that he was particularly concerned about the potential consequences of his transactions.

Making money, he noted, was his overriding interest.

"No, no, no, no, no, no. I was selling guns to make money, whether they blow up, it's not my business," he said.

He said his arms dealings were not limited to the African National Congress (ANC), which fought against apartheid in South Africa but to any interested buyer who could afford the weapons.

"No, I was selling to anybody that wants to buy. If you have the money, you want to buy in D.R.C, I sell to you, you want to buy in Namibia, you want to buy..." he said.

Asked where he sourced the weapons, Kalu declined to disclose it and described such information as a private matter.

"It's only my business," he said during the interview.

On the proliferation of weapons and Nigeria's present security challenges, Kalu distinguished his former business from the circulation of small arms.

He maintained that his transactions involved heavy weapons traded between countries.

"No, these are heavy arms that were sold country to country," he said.

The senator was also asked specifically whether his dealings extended to Libya during Gaddafi's rule.

Rather than deny the transaction, he maintained that he sold to anyone with the financial capacity to purchase the weapons.

When the interviewer suggested that this meant he had supplied arms to the former Libyan leader, Kalu responded: "May his soul rest in peace. He was a good man. If you have money to buy, when I was selling, I would sell to you."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He attributed his eventual departure from the business to the intervention of his parents.

He said they personally insisted that he abandon the trade.

"But my parents, my mother, my father came and said I must stop, and I stopped," he said.

Aside from his revelation on his involvement in international arms trading, Kalu further spoke about his longstanding relationships with prominent South African political figures.

He traced the connections to his association with the late President Nelson Mandela.

He said Mandela introduced him to several leaders, including former President Thabo Mbeki and incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He went ahead to further recounted how the ANC's leadership succession was shaped by historical family contributions to the anti-apartheid struggle.

According to Kalu, Mandela once told him that Mbeki's father contributed more to the struggle than Ramaphosa's father.

He said the consideration influenced the party's choice of Mbeki over Ramaphosa as its presidential running mate.

Kalu added that Mbeki subsequently introduced him to former President Jacob Zuma.

According to him, his relationships with South Africa's political leadership had endured across successive administrations.