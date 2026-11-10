Zimbabwe: As Ramaphosa's ANC Hits Record Low in Local Elections, Questions Swirl Over Mnangagwa Alliance and Zanu-PF Fortunes

SOUTH Africa's African National Congress (ANC) has suffered its worst local election result since 1994, a political battering that analysts say could also have implications for its key regional ally, Zimbabwe's ZANU PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The ANC secured just 30.76% of the national vote, a steep drop from 46% in 2021 and well below the 64.82% it commanded two decades ago. Party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula described the outcome as "catastrophic".

The decline was evident across the board as the ANC won an outright majority in only one of nine provinces -- Limpopo -- down from six in 2021. It carried just two of eight major metros, compared to six last time.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) took 24.64% and held Cape Town. Former President Jacob Zuma's MK Party emerged with 9.76%, even ousting the ANC in Durban. Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) finished fourth on 6.22%.

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Speaking after results were released, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "We accept the will of the people however concerning it might be... this is their verdict, we accept it with humility. It is a decline that is concerning."

The local polls follow the ANC's loss of its parliamentary majority in 2024, which forced it into a Government of National Unity.

Political observers in Harare note uncomfortable parallels for President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF.

Both the ANC and Zanu PF rode to power on liberation credentials, but both now face voter anger over economic hardship, failing services and a high cost of living.

"Ramaphosa admitted the cost of living turned the middle class against the ANC," said Kenneth Mawonedzo, a Bulawayo-based analyst.

"In Zimbabwe, it's the same story. Power cuts, water problems, inflation and unemployment have done the same damage to ZANU PF's support base."

Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa have worked closely within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU), often presenting a united front on regional issues. But with the ANC bleeding support at home, questions are being asked in ZANU PF circles about whether that association still carries political weight.

"Voters are punishing parties that had liberation history but failed on service delivery," analyst Susan Booysen told BBC.

"Water, electricity, sanitation -- these are huge problems and they affect people in townships, suburbs, everywhere. That message isn't unique to South Africa."

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ZANU PF itself has faced declining enthusiasm in urban areas and by-elections in recent years, with critics blaming policy missteps and economic instability for driving citizens away.

The ANC must now spend 14 days negotiating local coalitions, with Johannesburg and Pretoria hanging in the balance. Ramaphosa will step down as party leader next year and as president in 2029, with no clear successor in sight.

"The liberation movement era is ending," said analyst William Gumede.

"By 2029 the ANC could be the second biggest party. It may enter a long period of infighting."

The same warning is being quietly discussed in ZANU PF with elections postponed until 2030, the party is watching how voters in South Africa rejected incumbency despite history and loyalty.

Voter turnout in South Africa rose to 52.29% from 45.9% in 2021. The DA also made inroads into black voters, suggesting a shift away from race-based politics toward issue-based voting -- another trend analysts say Zimbabwean parties will have to watch.

"We are now in a coalition country," Gumede added.

"Voters are saying: we don't want dominant parties anymore. We want parties to work together."

For Mnangagwa, the ANC's slump is a reminder that liberation credentials alone are no longer enough to guarantee votes -- at home or across the Limpopo.