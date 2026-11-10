Nigeria: PANDEF Condemns Political Violence in South-South, Urges Parties to Hold Rallies in Secured Venues

PANDEF said the people of the South-south are traditionally known for their peaceful disposition, urging political stakeholders to preserve the region's culture of tolerance and coexistence.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has condemned the spate of political violence recorded in the South-south region ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging political parties to organise rallies in secured venues to prevent further attacks.

PANDEF, the apex socio-political organisation representing Nigeria's South-south geopolitical zone, described the incidents as a threat to peaceful coexistence and democratic values in the Niger Delta.

The National Chairman of PANDEF, Godknows Igali, stated this in a statement on Monday, warning political actors against thuggery, intimidation and violence.

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Mr Igali said the people of the South-south were traditionally known for their peaceful disposition, urging political stakeholders to preserve the region's culture of tolerance and coexistence.

"PANDEF wishes to restate that violence, intimidation and political thuggery are alien to the spirit, values and traditions of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and political forbearance for which the people of the South-south are known. This is what we inherited from our founding fathers and must be sustained," he said.

He urged political party leaders to demonstrate maturity in resolving political differences and embrace peaceful coexistence rather than encouraging their supporters to engage in violence.

"The Forum reminds all leaders, supporters and stakeholders of political parties to demonstrate maturity and embrace the spirit of sportsmanship in resolving political differences where they arise.

"The leaders of political groups must recognise their sacred responsibility to guide their followers and discourage every form of inflammatory rhetoric, provocation and conduct capable of triggering violence," he added.

PANDEF also cautioned youths in the Niger Delta against allowing themselves to be used as political thugs during and after the elections.

"PANDEF hereby makes a special appeal to the youths of the Niger Delta not to allow themselves to be used as cannon fodder, instruments of political violence, thuggery or intimidation.

"Our young people, as the primary focus of our democratic governance, are the future of our region and should channel their energy and zeal towards peaceful and constructive political activism. This must not be sacrificed on the altar of the depraved interests of a few selfish political actors," he said.

The condemnation comes amid a series of violent incidents involving political supporters in parts of the South-south region in recent weeks.

In September, suspected political thugs reportedly disrupted a mobilisation rally involving supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Warri, Delta State.

Esther Umoh, a photographer associated with Mr Obi, alleged that the attackers opened fire on members of the campaign team, including the entourage of the party's Delta State governorship candidate. The circumstances surrounding the incident were not independently established.

Mr Obi's convoy was attacked on 4 November around Watt Market Roundabout in Calabar, Cross River State, while he was returning from the palace of the Obong of Calabar to the Metropolitan Hotel, where a presidential town hall meeting was scheduled to be held. Suspected hoodlums reportedly attacked the vehicles with sticks and machetes, smashing some of their windscreens.

The Cross River State Police Command subsequently arrested a 27-year-old suspect, Victor Duke, in connection with the incident and said investigations were ongoing to identify other suspects.

On 7 November, a political procession organised by supporters of the NDC and the Obidient Movement along Nnebisi Road in Asaba, Delta State, turned violent, leaving one person dead and five others injured, according to the police.

The Delta State Police Command said it had received intelligence suggesting the possibility of violence before the procession and had advised the organisers against holding an open-road rally, recommending a designated venue instead.

The incident has generated controversy, with the state government criticising the organisers for allegedly disregarding police advice, while political actors have called for investigations into the violence.

Call on security agencies

The PANDEF chairman called on the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Services (SSS) also known as the Department of State Services and other relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incidents, identify those responsible and prosecute them to deter future occurrences.

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"Regarding what has happened, we urge the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to undertake urgently, thorough investigations in the various locations to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and masterminds, and ensure that they are brought to book," he said.

Mr Igali also advised political parties to organise campaigns and rallies in secured locations with adequate security arrangements to prevent further violence.

"We advise that political parties and their leadership should, as much as possible, organise rallies and large gatherings in properly walled or secured venues, with adequate security arrangements whenever transit movements become necessary. This will facilitate better crowd control, minimise the risk of clashes and ensure the safety of all concerned.

"We therefore call on all stakeholders to place the collective interest of our region above partisan considerations and work together to preserve peace, protect lives and property, and sustain the values of mutual forbearance that bind us together as a people."