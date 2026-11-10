Somalia: U.S. Airstrikes Target Islamic State Positions in Somalia's Puntland Region

Bosaso — A series of airstrikes targeted suspected Islamic State positions in Somalia's northeastern Puntland region overnight, with the strikes hitting areas in Qandala district, security sources said.

The bombardments mainly struck the areas of Dabablayaal and Hal Baalade, east of Dhaadaar, near key positions held by Puntland's regional security forces around the Togga Jaceel Sare area, according to local security information.

The strikes were reportedly carried out by US forces supporting operations against Islamic State fighters in the Cal Miskaad mountains, where Puntland forces have been conducting a prolonged campaign against the group. There was no immediate official confirmation from US Africa Command or Puntland authorities.

Security information gathered over the past four weeks indicated that Islamic State operatives, particularly members involved in operational activities and planting landmines, had been gathering in Hal Baalade and Dabablayaal, according to local sources.

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The fighters were also reportedly active near the Wangable well and the settlements of Goob and Gardaadin, all within Qandala district. Some of the militants had previously operated east of the Togga Jaceel area, where Islamic State maintained bases and strategic positions.

The latest reported strikes come amid continued efforts by Puntland forces, backed by US air support, to weaken the group's presence in the rugged Cal Miskaad mountain range. The area has served as a major stronghold for Islamic State's Somalia branch.

The group last carried out direct attacks in the Dasaan area on September 27, using explosive-laden drones, according to security information. The incident highlighted its continued ability to deploy improvised aerial weapons despite sustained military pressure.

On September 5, a landmine explosion that was reportedly unsuccessful occurred between Sheebaab and Dhaadaar, killing one Islamic State member, according to the same sources.

Islamic State maintains a smaller presence in Somalia than Al-Shabaab but has established networks in the mountainous areas of Puntland, where it has faced repeated military operations by regional forces and US support.

The number of casualties and the extent of damage from the latest airstrikes were not immediately known.