Somalia: WHO, Jubaland Discuss Expanding Healthcare Services in Southern Somalia

Kismayo — The World Health Organization's representative in Somalia, Dr. Humphrey Karamagi, met Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam, widely known as Ahmed Madobe, in Kismayo to discuss strengthening healthcare cooperation and expanding medical services across the regional state.

The meeting focused on improving healthcare delivery, strengthening public health services and addressing the medical needs of communities in Jubaland, according to information released by the regional administration.

Madobe welcomed the WHO representative and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to closer cooperation with the UN health agency, particularly in efforts to improve access to healthcare in areas facing shortages of medical services.

The Jubaland leader also pledged support for WHO activities and stressed that humanitarian assistance should reach people in need without political interference, highlighting the importance of ensuring that aid is directed towards vulnerable communities.

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Discussions also covered plans to strengthen primary healthcare services, improve Kismayo General Hospital and expand access to medical facilities in different parts of Jubaland. Both sides emphasised the need to move beyond emergency responses towards more sustainable healthcare services.

The officials also discussed improving the capacity of public health workers at the district level, including strengthening medical facilities and ensuring communities have access to reliable and continuous healthcare services.

Karamagi reaffirmed WHO's commitment to providing technical assistance and continuing cooperation with Jubaland's Ministry of Health to improve healthcare delivery and develop sustainable solutions to the region's medical challenges.

The meeting comes as Somalia continues to face significant healthcare challenges, including limited access to medical facilities, shortages of trained health workers and inadequate resources, particularly in remote and underserved communities.

WHO works with Somali federal and regional authorities to strengthen the country's health system, support disease prevention and improve access to essential medical services.