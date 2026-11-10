Nigeria: TotalEnergies/NNPCL Step Up Drive to Discover Football Talents At OML 58 Tournament

Port Harcourt — TotalEnergies, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Joint Venture has reaffirmed it's commitment to youth football development, promising to create more opportunities for emerging talents through the OML 58 Football Tournament for host communities in Rivers State.

The commitment was made at the weekend by the Executive Director, JV Asset, Mr Obi Imemba, who spoke through the Manager, Stakeholder Management, Henry Ohuike, at the opening ceremony of the 23rd edition of the 2026 OML 58 Football Tournament in Obite, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Imemba said the competition had evolved over the years from a community sporting event into a platform for identifying, developing and marketing promising football talents.

He disclosed that five players identified during previous editions were currently undergoing professional football training at different academies.

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"Two years ago, we engaged the services of talent scouts to identify promising players. Five talents were discovered, and they are currently undergoing training in professional football academies.

"This year, we have also engaged a football marketing company to promote these discovered talents and connect them with football clubs for greater opportunities," he said.

He stressed that the tournament was not solely about winning trophies but also about promoting peace, unity, brotherhood and talent development among participating communities.

The JV Asset Executive Director cautioned players and officials against misconduct, violence and other actions capable of undermining the objectives of the competition, warning that any team found violating the tournament's rules risked disqualification.

He also commended the host communities for maintaining a peaceful relationship with the companies and assured them of continued support for community development.

Imemba urged participants to use the tournament as an avenue to strengthen peaceful coexistence and create opportunities for young people.

Meanwhile, defending champions Obagi Football Club made an impressive start to their title defence, thrashing Ubarama FC 3-0 in their opening encounter at Obite.

George Julius opened the scoring for Obagi FC with a well-timed header in the 10th minute, setting the champions on course for a convincing victory. The defending champions subsequently added two more goals to seal the emphatic win.