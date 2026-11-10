Cote d'Ivoire: Major Local Funding for the Doropo Gold Mine in Côte d'Ivoire

On November 3 in Abidjan, the Australian mining group Resolute Mining signed financing agreements with seven Ivorian banks. These agreements secure 148 billion CFA francs for the construction of the Doropo gold mine project, located in northeastern Côte d'Ivoire. Led by its subsidiary Doropo Gold Mine SA, this project marks Resolute Mining's first mining operation in the country. It aims to develop a new gold mine approximately 650 kilometers from Abidjan.

This financing of 148 billion CFA francs--equivalent to approximately $260 million--covers nearly half of the mine's total construction cost. The total cost of the Doropo project is estimated at $516 million, or approximately 301 billion CFA francs. This local bank financing represents a significant portion of the necessary funds. The first gold pour from the Doropo mine is expected in 2028.

The Doropo project involves open-pit mining with an ore processing plant using tank leaching. This plant will have a processing capacity of 4.9 million metric tons of fresh ore per year. Over an estimated 13-year operating period, average annual production is expected to reach 169,000 ounces of gold. The project will employ more than 1,500 workers at its peak, and more than 400 permanent jobs are planned in production.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For the participating banks, this transaction demonstrates the Ivorian financial system's ability to support major industrial investments. The project's structure and economic potential convinced the banks to commit to it. They anticipate benefits for Ivorian companies, SMEs, and local subcontractors. Resolute Mining, despite offers of international financing, has prioritized local banks, underscoring its commitment to integrating local financing.

Resolute Mining, which specializes in gold mining, has been operating in Africa for over 30 years, with cumulative production of more than 9 million ounces of gold. Listed on the Sydney and London stock exchanges, the group operates the Syama (Mali) and Mako (Senegal) mines. Doropo will be added to its portfolio of gold assets in Africa. The mining permit was granted in February 2026, following the update of the final feasibility study in December 2025.

Key Takeaways

The 148 billion CFA francs in financing provided by seven Ivorian banks for the Doropo gold project is more than just a transaction; it represents a significant milestone for the local financial sector and the Ivorian economy. By covering nearly half of the mine's construction costs, this financing demonstrates the country's banking system's ability to support large-scale industrial investments. Kouadio Douley Daniel, secretary general of BNI and representative of the lenders, emphasized that the project's structure, its economic potential, and the prospects for developing local content were key factors in convincing the banks. This decision to prioritize local institutions, despite offers of international financing, illustrates Resolute Mining's commitment to fully integrating local financing into the project's development. Karl Akueson, vice president of Resolute Mining, stated that local content is not limited to jobs or procurement but also encompasses the mobilization of financial resources. The participating banks anticipate substantial economic benefits for Ivorian companies, SMEs, and subcontractors, thereby strengthening the national economic ecosystem. This partnership underscores the growing importance of financial autonomy and local engagement in major infrastructure projects in Africa.