Cote d'Ivoire: Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire Reports Mixed Results for Third Quarter 2026

Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire released its results for the first nine months of 2026 on November 2, 2026. The bank posted mixed results, with growth in its lending activity but a decline in its key profitability metrics. Its net banking income fell by 1.7%, and its net income decreased by 3.5%.

The bank's net banking income (NBI) reached 197.58 billion CFA francs, down 1.7%. This trend reflects pressure on the interest margin in an environment of selective lending. Loans to customers increased by 4.3% to 2,592.84 billion CFA francs. Deposits rose by 0.8% to 2,961.91 billion CFA francs.

Net income totaled 80.42 billion CFA francs, down year-over-year. The bank kept costs under control, with operating expenses declining by 3.1% to 72.80 billion CFA francs. This cost management stabilized gross operating income at 124.79 billion CFA francs and improved the cost-to-income ratio to 36.8%. The net cost of risk rose slightly by 0.3% to 26.39 billion CFA francs.

Cost control is a key factor supporting Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire in the face of limited revenue growth. The bank's stock was trading at 39,220 CFA francs on October 30, 2026, posting a positive return of approximately 31% year-to-date. Its market capitalization was around 1,220 billion CFA francs. The stock is trading above its moving averages, confirming a medium-term uptrend. Resistance is at 40,000 CFA francs.

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To match the 2025 net income of 101.35 billion CFA francs, the bank must generate approximately 20.9 billion CFA francs in the fourth quarter. Historically, the fourth quarter has accounted for an average of 28% of annual net income over the 2021-2025 period, suggesting the potential to exceed the 2025 level. The slowdown in risk-related expenses observed in the third quarter could also be a positive factor for the year-end results.

Key Takeaways

Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire reported mixed results for the first nine months of 2026, highlighting a complex dynamic between business growth and pressure on profitability. The bank managed to increase its customer loans by 4.3% to 2,592.84 billion CFA francs and its deposits by 0.8% to 2,961.91 billion CFA francs, reflecting sustained business activity. However, this growth did not fully offset the 1.7% decline in net banking income, which was impacted by pressure on the net interest margin and the bank's selective approach to new exposures in a competitive environment. Cost control--with a 3.1% decrease in general and administrative expenses and an improvement in the cost-to-income ratio to 36.8%--was crucial in limiting the decline in net income to 3.5%, bringing it to 80.42 billion CFA francs. For investors, the bank's ability to generate approximately 20.9 billion CFA francs in profit in the fourth quarter will be key to matching the 2025 level, which was 101.35 billion CFA francs. The bank's historically strong fourth-quarter performance--which accounted for an average of 28% of annual net income from 2021 to 2025--along with a slowdown in risk-related expenses in the third quarter, offers a positive outlook. The stock, which has already risen by about 31% since the start of the year, shows a medium-term uptrend, but the 40,000 CFA franc level remains a key resistance level to watch.