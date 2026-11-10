South Africa: Prosecuting Authority Rubbishes Suicide Rumours As Corruption Investigator Lands in Hospital

The National Prosecuting Authority says it contacted Dylan Perumal's family and confirmed that he was hospitalised after falling ill.

It has urged the public to stop spreading unconfirmed information and wished him a speedy recovery.

The National Prosecuting Authority has dismissed rumours that corruption investigator Dylan Perumal attempted suicide, saying he was hospitalised after falling ill.

Perumal, chief investigator at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), came under scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission over his handling of cases, including the investigation into Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo.

AdvertisementIn a statement issued on Tuesday, 10 November, the authority said it had contacted his family following social media posts and newspaper reports about his hospitalisation.

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"We have been in contact with the family, and we can confirm that he indeed fell ill and is in hospital. There is no truth in the fact that he was trying to commit suicide," the NPA said.

The statement did not disclose the nature of his illness, when he was admitted or which hospital was treating him.

AdvertisementIt said National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi and the acting head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, Advocate Nutuzelo Vanara, had noted the reports about Perumal.

The authority appealed to the public to avoid circulating claims that had not been confirmed.

"We also call upon the public to refrain from spreading unconfirmed information," it said.

The NPA also wished Perumal well as he recovers.

"The NPA would like to wish him a speedy recovery, and he must get back to good health."