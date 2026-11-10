Uganda: When Uganda's Lakes Fell Sick, Dr Rose Mugidde Was Among the Scientists Who Listened

When Uganda's lakes began changing, when their waters turned green with excessive algal growth, when fish habitats deteriorated and scientists worried about declining oxygen levels beneath the surface, there was a particular group of people the country depended on to explain what was happening.

Among them was Dr Rose Mugidde.

She was a limnologist, a scientist who studies inland waters and their ecosystems. But to appreciate the significance of her work, one must look beyond the technical definition of her profession and consider what it meant for a country whose economy, food security, biodiversity and livelihoods are so closely tied to its lakes, rivers and wetlands.

For decades, Mugidde was one of the scientists working to understand the health of these water bodies, particularly Lake Victoria, whose ecological changes have profound consequences for millions of people across East Africa.

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She studied what the ordinary eye could not readily see: the microscopic organisms floating in the water, the nutrients feeding their growth, the changing productivity of aquatic ecosystems and the delicate balance that sustains life beneath the surface.

When algae multiplied excessively, when nutrient pollution threatened to alter the ecological balance or when oxygen levels declined in deeper waters, her research helped explain the science behind the changes.

She was, in many ways, one of the people behind the country's understanding of what was happening to its lakes.

And she did much of this work away from the public spotlight.

Dr Mugidde died on October 25, 2026, in India. She was buried on November 7 at Bukiiti Town Council in Sironko District, leaving behind a scientific body of work that colleagues say will continue informing research and environmental management for generations.

Her death has prompted tributes from scientists, professional colleagues, mentees and institutions, many describing a woman whose influence extended well beyond the research papers bearing her name.

Dr Richard Ogutu-Ohwayo, a former executive director of the National Fisheries Resources Research Institute (NaFIRRI) and one of her professional colleagues, offered perhaps the most profound assessment of her scientific legacy.

"There are very few people that leave a mark on this earth," he observed, adding that Dr Rose had not gone with her knowledge because she had put it in writing.

"And like some of us who quote Graham 1929, for the unforeseeable future, people will keep quoting Dr Rose Mugidde."

It is a remarkable tribute from a scientist who understands that the real measure of research is not simply the number of years its author spends working, but how long the knowledge produced continues to serve humanity.

The woman who studied the life of lakes

Born on November 25, 1961, in Buwasa, Bunagami, Sironko District, to Boniface Gomeyi and Juliana Ludigo Gomeyi, Rose grew up in a family that valued education, prayer, compassion and hard work.

She attended Trinity College Nabbingo between 1973 and 1979, where she became head girl and general secretary of the Young Christian Society. She completed her A-Level education at Namasagali College in 1981 before joining Makerere University.

In 1984, she graduated with honours with a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology, specialising in Wildlife and Ecology. She subsequently obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from Makerere in 1985 and taught Chemistry and Biology at Jinja College.

But it was in 1987, when she joined the then Uganda Freshwater Fisheries Research Organisation (UFFRO) in Jinja as a research assistant, that she began the scientific journey that would define her life.

The organisation later became NaFIRRI, under the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO).

She undertook specialised training in tropical limnology at the Institute of Limnology in Mondsee, Austria, before proceeding to the University of Manitoba in Canada, where she obtained a Master's degree in Zoology and Limnology in 1992.

She later earned a PhD in Biology, specialising in Limnology, from the University of Waterloo in 2001.

Her academic journey placed her among a relatively small group of Ugandan scientists with specialised expertise in the ecological processes governing inland waters.

But her contribution was not simply in acquiring knowledge. She helped build the scientific evidence needed to understand the rapidly changing ecosystems of East Africa.

In the early 1990s, Lake Victoria was undergoing significant ecological changes associated with nutrient enrichment, commonly known as eutrophication.

Excessive nutrients, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus, can stimulate algal growth, alter the composition of aquatic communities and eventually affect oxygen availability in water.

The consequences are not confined to the appearance of the lake. They can affect fish populations, biodiversity, water quality and the livelihoods of communities dependent on the ecosystem.

Dr Mugidde's research on phytoplankton, the microscopic photosynthetic organisms that form the foundation of aquatic food webs, helped document these changes.

Her Master's research examined changes in phytoplankton primary productivity and biomass in Lake Victoria. Her subsequent doctoral work investigated nutrient status and planktonic nitrogen fixation in the lake.

She was also involved in research that examined the increasing productivity and biomass of phytoplankton, nutrient dynamics and the ecological changes taking place in the African Great Lakes.

Dr William Okello, a professional colleague and mentee, describes her contribution as foundational to African limnology and environmental science.

In his tribute, he particularly highlights her work in algal taxonomy and ecology, saying it helped demystify complex aquatic ecosystems and establish a foundation for freshwater research in East Africa.

"Long before many recognized the urgency of the crisis, her rigorous study of algal communities famously alerted the world to the eutrophication of Lake Victoria in the early 1990s, a scientific baseline that remains indispensable to researchers and conservationists to this day," Okello wrote.

He also credits her scientific insights with helping shape national policy decisions that contributed to Uganda's environmental regulatory framework.

This is where her work becomes particularly important to the ordinary Ugandan.

The green, sometimes foul-smelling algal blooms that attract public attention are visible symptoms of deeper ecological processes. Understanding what causes them, how they develop and what they mean for the survival of aquatic life requires painstaking scientific investigation.

It is the work of limnologists such as Mugidde that helps transform public concern about a sick lake into scientific questions that can be investigated and addressed.

A scientist who went where the answers were

Ogutu-Ohwayo's tribute offers a glimpse of the demanding conditions under which she worked.

He recalls a dedicated field scientist who conducted research from canoes, boats and larger vessels, often under difficult weather conditions.

"Whether working from canoes, boats or larger vessels, she conducted research tirelessly under all weather conditions, inspiring colleagues through her resilience, professionalism and commitment to excellence," he wrote.

Her work took her across Lake Victoria, including research cruises covering Ugandan and Tanzanian waters to investigate the distribution and productivity of algae.

Between 1994 and 1996, she led cross-lake research cruises examining variations in algal productivity and biomass.

She also worked with internationally acclaimed scientists, including Robert Hecky and George Kling, on the Lake Victoria Ecosystem Project.

Her research extended beyond Lake Victoria. She participated in limnological surveys of Lakes Edward, Albert and George, examining biological nutrients and the ecological characteristics of these water bodies.

One of her significant contributions was helping establish baseline information on the physical and chemical properties of surface water across major Ugandan water bodies.

Such baseline information is critical because environmental scientists need to know what a water body looked like before, during and after significant ecological changes. Without it, it becomes difficult to distinguish natural variations from changes caused by human activities.

Her publications covered phytoplankton productivity, nutrient interactions, nitrogen fixation, mercury contamination and the changing ecological conditions of tropical lakes.

In a 1994 paper published in Limnology and Oceanography, she was among the researchers examining the deoxygenation of Lake Victoria's deep waters.

She also contributed to the 1996 scientific chapter, Phosphorus Pumps, Nitrogen Sinks, and Silicon Drains: Plumbing Nutrients in the African Great Lakes, which examined the movement and balance of nutrients within these ecosystems.

These were not merely academic exercises. They helped explain the interconnected processes that determine whether inland waters remain productive and capable of sustaining aquatic life.

From scientific research to regional environmental management

Dr Mugidde's influence was not confined to the laboratory or research vessel.

She understood that scientific findings must eventually inform decisions about how water resources are managed.

At NaFIRRI, she served as head of the Water Quality and Invasive Weeds programmes between 1994 and 1997 and later became Programme Leader for Limnology. She also served as acting director of the institute on several occasions, representing it in national, regional and international engagements involving environmental management.

Her ability to explain complex scientific concepts to policymakers and development partners was particularly valuable.

Ogutu-Ohwayo recalls how she convincingly explained the importance of limnology to financing institutions by defining it in terms of water quality for fish and humans and habitat for fish.

It was a simple but powerful way of demonstrating why the health of a lake mattered beyond the scientific community.

Between 2005 and 2008, she served as Regional Project Coordinator for the second phase of the Lake Victoria Environmental Management Project under the East African Community's Lake Victoria Basin Commission.

The project involved Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi, with funding from development partners including the World Bank and Global Environment Facility.

She coordinated technical studies, helped guide the development of regional environmental interventions and worked with national institutions to address challenges affecting the Lake Victoria Basin.

The assignment required scientific understanding, regional diplomacy, institutional coordination and the ability to translate research into practical environmental management programmes.

She also chaired regional working groups on water environment research and monitoring and contributed to initiatives involving the Lake Victoria Fisheries Organization.

Her professional engagements extended to NEMA, universities, international scientific bodies and environmental conventions.

She was a member of the International Association of Theoretical and Applied Limnology and the International Hydrological Programme for Eastern Africa.

At Makerere University, she served as an honorary lecturer, teaching postgraduate students in limnology and environmental studies and supervising research projects.

At the University of Waterloo, she had earlier served as a teaching assistant.

For Ogutu-Ohwayo, her influence on the next generation of scientists was as important as her research output.

He recalls that even after retiring from NARO, she continued providing expertise to NaFIRRI scientists on water-related research.

Her career subsequently extended into environmental consultancy, where she brought her specialist knowledge to major infrastructure projects.

She worked with COWI Uganda and other consultancy firms, providing environmental expertise on projects including the New Jinja Bridge and the Kampala Flyover and Road Upgrading Project.

She joined Kampala Capital City Authority in December 2024 as an Environmental Specialist, contributing to environmental compliance under the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project.

KCCA described her as an exceptional professional whose work made a meaningful contribution to project delivery and the well-being of communities.

The scientist who made other scientists

Perhaps one of the most consistent themes running through the tributes is that Dr Mugidde did not measure her professional life solely by what she personally achieved.

She invested in other people.

Dr Fred Wanda Masifwa, a mentee and colleague at NaFIRRI, described her as a scientific warrior who dared to enter scientific no-go zones.

It is an apt description of a researcher who pursued questions that required difficult fieldwork, specialised knowledge and intellectual courage.

William Okello similarly remembers her as a mentor whose work helped train generations of Ugandan limnologists and ecologists.

He credits her with playing a pivotal role in developing foundational curricula for Makerere University's environment and fisheries programmes.

Her colleagues at Dar Al-Handasah remember a patient and generous mentor who willingly shared her knowledge, guided younger professionals and inspired them to grow in their careers.

"To many, she was more than a colleague; she was a trusted advisor, a mother figure, and a source of wisdom and encouragement," they wrote.

Kampala Capital City Authority also remembered her as warm, gracious and approachable, while colleagues at TIMCON Uganda described her as a key pillar of their team.

Grant Rugarama, TIMCON Uganda's country manager, said she brought unparalleled professionalism and dedication to the Kampala roads monitoring and evaluation project.

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He recalled how she took time to mentor junior colleagues and offer counsel to her peers.

"We have not only lost a colleague but a mother figure as well," he said.

Her influence was equally felt beyond the scientific and professional world.

She and her husband, Lawrence Waludyeba, whom she married in 1980, raised three children: Joseph Warren, Brenda and Bridget. They also had ten grandchildren.

Her siblings remember a gentle, soft-spoken and peace-loving woman who was nevertheless bold, intelligent and determined.

Her sister Patricia Mugidde, speaking on behalf of the siblings, described her as a family torchbearer who deliberately brought out the best in those around her.

She mentored her siblings, nieces, nephews, children and grandchildren, encouraging academic excellence, prayer and devotion to the Church.

A former friend and beneficiary of her generosity, Godfrey Kiganga Mude, recalls how her home on Gabula Road in Jinja became a place of refuge and comfort for many.

Her generosity and willingness to help others were also celebrated by the Victoria Nile Bamasaaba Association, which described her as a parent, counsellor, mentor, adviser, leader and role model.

For the people who encountered her, the scientist was also a mother, a friend and a dependable source of encouragement.

A legacy that will outlive its author

There is something particularly poignant about Ogutu-Ohwayo's observation that Dr Mugidde did not go with her knowledge. Science is cumulative. One generation establishes a baseline, another builds on it, and subsequent researchers test, refine and expand what has already been discovered.

For Uganda's inland waters, Mugidde leaves behind decades of research on the ecological processes that determine their health.

Her publications will remain available to researchers investigating Lake Victoria's changing phytoplankton communities, nutrient cycles, oxygen depletion and the wider ecology of African Great Lakes.

Her students and professional mentees will carry forward the methods, discipline and intellectual curiosity she imparted.

Her work in regional environmental management will remain part of the institutional history of efforts to protect shared water resources.

And when the next generation of scientists investigates an algal bloom, declining water quality or another ecological disturbance in one of Uganda's lakes, they will be building on scientific foundations to which she contributed.

That is the enduring significance of a life spent studying water.

Dr Rose Mugidde was not necessarily the scientist whose name appeared in every public discussion about the health of Uganda's lakes. But she was among those whose research helped make such discussions scientifically meaningful.

She went into the water, asked difficult questions, documented what she found, published her findings and helped others understand what they meant.

In the end, perhaps the most fitting tribute is to recognise that the lakes she spent her life studying will continue to be studied, and the knowledge she helped produce will continue to guide those entrusted with their protection.

The woman may be gone, but the scientific record remains. And as Ogutu-Ohwayo said, for generations to come, scientists will keep quoting Dr Rose Mugidde.