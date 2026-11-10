Uganda: Bugerere United Edge Nantabuulirirwa FC to Strengthen Big League Promotion Bid

Bugerere United have strengthened their bid for promotion to the Big League after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Nantabuulirirwa FC in a competitive Buganda Regional League encounter played at St Mark High School in Kayunga District.

The victory earned Bugerere United maximum points, courtesy of a first-half strike from Kinene George William, who found the back of the net late in the opening half to give his side a crucial advantage.

Despite several attempts from both sides to change the scoreline, neither team managed to find another goal, with Bugerere United holding on to secure an important victory in their promotion campaign.

The result places Bugerere United second in the league standings, level on points with leaders Wobulenzi FC, popularly known as the Home Boys, but trailing on goal difference.

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The Buganda Regional League features 13 clubs competing for the top position, which offers an opportunity to advance to the promotion playoffs against representatives from the Kampala region. The ultimate prize is securing a place in the Big League.

The competition brings together teams from the Buganda, Kampala and Rwenzori regions, all seeking to progress to a higher level of Ugandan football.

Speaking after the match, Bugerere United head coach Mustafa Kasule expressed confidence in his team's ability to secure promotion, citing the quality, experience and determination of his players.

Kasule said the club had assembled a competitive squad featuring experienced players who understand the demands of the competition. He added that the team's focus, coupled with financial support from the club management, gives them a strong foundation in the promotion race.

He expressed optimism that maintaining their current form and consistency would put Bugerere United in a good position to achieve their ambition of reaching the Big League.

Bugerere United will now turn their attention to their next fixture, in which they are scheduled to travel to Namulonge in Gayaza to face Uganda Wildlife Authority FC.

The team will be seeking another positive result to maintain pressure on the league leaders and keep their promotion ambitions firmly on course as the regional league campaign gathers momentum.