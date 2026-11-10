Uganda: PS Pius Bigirimana Sent Into Retirement in Major Shake-Up

President Museveni has retired Pius Bigirimana, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Judiciary, in a major shake-up of senior civil service leadership that has seen 11 permanent secretaries sent into retirement.

Bigirimana, who has served as the Judiciary's top administrative officer since 2019, is among 11 permanent secretaries retired by Museveni in changes announced on November 9, 2026.

He will be replaced by Doreen Katusiime, who has been redeployed from the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities to the Judiciary.

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Bigirimana's retirement brings to an end a career spanning more than four decades in public administration, during which he occupied some of the most influential positions in Uganda's civil service, including at the Office of the President, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

His most politically consequential posting was at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), where he served as permanent secretary from October 2008 to June 2013.

It was during this period that the office became embroiled in one of Uganda's major public financial scandals, involving the alleged theft and diversion of billions of shillings meant for post-war recovery programmes in northern Uganda and Karamoja.

The scandal, which came to public attention in 2012, involved more than Shs50 billion in donor and government funds intended for the Peace, Recovery and Development Plan (PRDP).

Investigations uncovered irregular transfers of money from government accounts, including funds deposited into personal accounts of public officials.

The office's former principal accountant, Geoffrey Kazinda, was subsequently prosecuted and convicted over several offences, including forgery.

Bigirimana, as the accounting officer at the time, came under scrutiny from Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, which questioned his oversight of the office's financial operations and recommended that he be held accountable for some of the irregularities.

He, however, maintained that he had exposed the financial improprieties and initiated investigations into the suspected theft.

Museveni publicly defended him in 2014, saying he had examined the Auditor General's report and found no incriminating evidence linking the permanent secretary to the theft.

The President said Bigirimana had helped expose the officials involved in the scandal rather than participated in the fraud.

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The controversy followed Bigirimana even after his transfer from OPM. In 2021, he won a defamation case against Monitor Publications over reports linking him to the financial scandal.

After leaving OPM in 2013, Bigirimana was appointed permanent secretary at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, where he served for six years before his appointment to the Judiciary in August 2019.

At the Judiciary, he was responsible for the institution's administrative and financial management, including budgeting, procurement, human resource management and implementation of institutional reforms.

His tenure coincided with efforts to modernise court administration, expand the use of technology in judicial processes and improve access to justice.

His departure comes as Museveni undertakes a wider reorganisation of the country's senior civil service, involving new appointments, redeployments and retirements.

Among those retained in their current positions are Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet Lucy Nakyobe, Finance Ministry permanent secretary Ramathan Ggoobi, Health Ministry permanent secretary Diana Atwiine and Energy Ministry permanent secretary Irene Bateebe.

The President has also appointed 13 new permanent secretaries, including Emmanuel Freddie Mugunga at the Office of the Prime Minister, Barbara Namugambe at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries and Maureen Kasande at the Inspectorate of Government.

Other senior officials have been redeployed to different government institutions as part of the changes.