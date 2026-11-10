Rwanda: Kenya Pipeline Company Eyes Uganda, Rwanda Markets in Ksh68bn Growth Strategy

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Plc is pursuing an ambitious regional expansion and business diversification strategy aimed at unlocking new revenue streams and increasing its annual revenue to KSh 68 billion by the 2030 financial year.

The company outlined its growth ambitions during an investor briefing in Kampala, Uganda, where it highlighted investment opportunities in regional energy infrastructure, fibre connectivity, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and oil and gas trading.

The briefing brought together Ugandan investors and key stakeholders to discuss KPC's FY2025/26 financial performance, regional operations and growth prospects, as well as its role in transporting petroleum products to Uganda and strengthening energy connectivity across East Africa.

Speaking at the event, KPC Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Pius Mwendwa, said the company's established infrastructure, strong financial fundamentals and ambitious diversification plans presented an attractive investment opportunity.

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"KPC offers investors an opportunity to participate in a well-established energy infrastructure business with a strong regional footprint, solid financial fundamentals and significant growth opportunities. Our investment case is anchored on expanding the Eldoret-Kampala-Kigali pipeline corridor, growing our fibre infrastructure and connectivity business, developing bulk LPG storage and bottling facilities and positioning ourselves to tap into emerging regional oil and gas trading opportunities. These initiatives will strengthen our competitiveness, diversify our revenue streams and create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders," Mwendwa said.

Uganda remains a key market in KPC's regional growth strategy. The proposed Eldoret-Kampala-Kigali (EKK) Pipeline Project is expected to expand the company's regional infrastructure footprint, enhance cross-border connectivity and improve petroleum product supply efficiency across Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

KPC also highlighted Uganda's newly launched 320-million-litre Kampala Storage Terminal as an opportunity to strengthen regional petroleum storage capacity and improve connectivity.

Presenting the company's FY2025/26 financial performance, Acting Chief Finance Officer Anthony Ndegwa reported a 9 per cent increase in group revenue to KSh 43 billion, up from KSh 39.5 billion in the previous financial year.

Profit after tax also grew by 13 per cent to KSh 11.58 billion, reflecting continued business growth.

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To achieve its KSh 68 billion revenue target by FY2030, KPC is pursuing infrastructure expansion alongside business diversification.

The Western Capacity Enhancement Programme will involve constructing new storage tanks in Nakuru, Eldoret and Kisumu, as well as implementing projects to improve pipeline flow rates and inter-tank connectivity. These developments are expected to strengthen storage capacity and enhance operational efficiency.

Other growth initiatives include expanding the Lit Fibre business into fibre infrastructure and connectivity services, developing bulk LPG storage and bottling facilities, and establishing an oil and gas trading hub in Mombasa.

The proposed Mombasa hub is expected to offer services such as transshipment, bulk breaking, bunkering and re-export to regional markets.

The investments are intended to diversify KPC's revenue streams beyond petroleum transportation, strengthen its competitiveness across the region and create sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

Through continued engagement with regional investors and stakeholders, KPC aims to deepen partnerships, strengthen investor confidence and consolidate its position as a preferred energy infrastructure partner in East Africa.