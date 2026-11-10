Uganda: Government Distributes 19,833 Hand Hoes to Households in Karenga to Boost Agriculture

The government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), has distributed 19,833 hand hoes to households in Karenga District as part of efforts to boost agricultural production, improve household incomes, eradicate poverty and address food insecurity.

Each household is expected to receive one hoe under the initiative, with the tools valued at approximately SHS 297,495,000. The hoes were delivered by MAAIF to the district headquarters ahead of the distribution exercise.

The exercise was officially launched in Kapedo Sub-county by the Minister of Ethics and Integrity and Karenga District Woman MP, Akello Rose Lilly, who presided over the initial distribution in Kapedo Parish.

The programme will subsequently extend to Kakwanga, Kawalakol, Labalangit, Sangara, Karenga and Lakori sub-counties, as well as Kapedo, Karenga and Kidepo town councils, covering seven sub-counties and three town councils.

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Speaking during the launch, Akello said the initiative was intended to improve agricultural productivity and empower households to produce enough food while creating opportunities to overcome poverty.

"Please use the hoes to increase productivity and fight poverty," she urged beneficiaries.

She thanked President Yoweri Museveni for supporting empowerment initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of communities across the Karamoja sub-region.

Akello also called on parents to prioritise their children's education, warning against the practice of keeping school-going children away from classrooms to graze cattle.

She directed the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and police to take action against parents who deny children access to education by engaging them in cattle grazing.

"I appeal to the community to take their children to school. Parents who keep their children out of school to graze animals must stop," she said.

She further urged LC III and LC I leaders, together with kraal leaders, to cooperate with local authorities to ensure the successful implementation of the programme, emphasising the importance of investing in the younger generation.

"LC III, LC I and kraal leaders must cooperate and support this initiative, because the young generation are the future of Uganda tomorrow," she said.

Karenga Resident District Commissioner Taban Peter Data said sub-county chiefs across the Karamoja region had been guided on the procedures for distributing the agricultural tools.

He cautioned local officials against favouritism, stressing that the hoes should only be given to eligible households within the designated communities.

"Avoid giving these hoes to your friends and relatives who are not from the parishes. Only consider people within your community and ensure that each household receives a hoe," Taban said.

He also warned beneficiaries against selling the hoes or exchanging them for alcohol, urging them to put the tools to productive use during the planting season.

"Don't sell the hoes. Use them in your gardens," he said.

Taban further encouraged households to embrace mixed farming by cultivating different crops rather than relying on a single crop variety.

"Don't plant only one crop. Have a variety so that we can have a mix of food items," he advised.

The Dodoth West MP, Baatom Ben Koryang, said the initiative would help households increase food production, improve incomes and contribute to the government's broader efforts to reduce poverty and hunger in Karenga District.

"This initiative will help our households increase food production and improve household incomes. Let us use this support to fight poverty in Karenga," Baatom said.

The Commander of the UPDF 3 Infantry Division Gen. Michael Walaka Hyeroba described the distribution as part of the government's broader strategy to economically empower communities while strengthening security and stability in the Karamoja sub-region.

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He emphasised the connection between food security and national security, arguing that sustainable peace requires households to have reliable sources of food and income.

"Food security is national security. Let us all embrace agriculture as a pathway to peace and prosperity," Hyeroba said.

He urged residents to use the agricultural tools productively, educate their children and abandon cattle rustling in favour of productive economic activities.

"We cannot keep the peace with guns alone. True peace comes when every household has food on the table. I call upon you to put these tools to work, educate your children, and abandon cattle rustling for productive farming," he said.

The distribution of the 19,833 hand hoes is expected to support household farming activities, strengthen food production and contribute to improved livelihoods across Karenga District.