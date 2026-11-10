East Africa: Uganda, Rwanda to Conduct Joint Health Preparedness Exercise At Katuna-Gatuna Border

Uganda and Rwanda are set to conduct a joint cross-border health simulation exercise at the Katuna-Gatuna One-Stop Border Post from November 10 to 12, 2026, to strengthen preparedness for public health emergencies.

The exercise, organised through the two countries' respective health ministries and partners, will use simulated scenarios to test coordination, information sharing and referral arrangements between health teams and other border agencies.

According to a statement issued by the Director General of Health Services, Professor Charles Olaro, members of the public may witness organised drills involving health workers and other agencies operating at the border.

The statement cautioned the public against mistaking the activities for an actual health emergency, noting that they are part of the planned simulation exercise.

The exercise is intended to strengthen cross-border public health protection while supporting safe travel and trade between the two countries.

Travellers and communities living near the border have been encouraged to cooperate with participating teams and follow guidance issued by officials during the exercise.

The planned exercise comes amid regional concerns over the risk of cross-border transmission of infectious diseases, highlighting the importance of coordination and preparedness among neighbouring countries.