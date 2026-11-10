Nigeria: Tompolo Donates 50 Vehicles for Tinubu's Campaign in Enugu, Cross River

"We like to compare Nigeria with Asian countries that are doing well, like Malaysia and Indonesia, but one thing we forget to remember is that in those countries, reforms took over 25 or 35 years in some cases."

The Grand Patron of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Government Ekpemupolo, has donated 50 vehicles for President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign in Enugu and Cross River states.

Mr Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters on Monday in Abuja.

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He said the vehicles were donated at separate campaign rallies in the two states on Monday, during the inauguration of the state chapters of the movement and distribution of campaign materials to the state coordinators.

According to him, the two states got 25 vehicles each.

He called on the people of Cross River to come out en masse and vote for President Tinubu and all other APC candidates in the 2027 election.

'We like to compare Nigeria with Asian countries'

Tompolo, represented by Kestin Pondi, managing director of Tantita Security Services, said the ongoing reforms were like the planting and harvest season and the human gestation period.

He said it would take time but would yield positive results, provided the right steps were taken.

"Today, we no longer have fuel queues.

"We like to compare Nigeria with Asian countries that are doing well, like Malaysia and Indonesia, but one thing we forget to remember is that in those countries, reforms took over 25 or 35 years in some cases.

"Given the same conditions as we have in Nigeria, under which President Tinubu is operating, they may not have achieved what he has achieved in four years.

"If you want reforms like NELFUND, which is guaranteeing tertiary education for your children, more federal allocation to your state for projects and so on, you must re-elect Tinubu to continue," he said.

Tompolo said it was wrong to start development and truncate it. "That is why we want you to vote APC candidates in all elections."

Tompolo, who emphasised that the donation of vehicles was to support the states in their campaigns, said: "We will stand by you in this campaign. If the plan was to deliver 80 per cent, this should help you take it to 99 per cent."

He described President Tinubu as a courageous leader who has taken difficult decisions from the beginning of his administration to reposition the Nigerian economy.

He said the ongoing reforms would deliver a brighter future for the country.

Tompolo said the campaign would cover wards, polling units, churches, mosques, markets and other public places, ensuring that the achievements and policies of the present administration are properly communicated to people across the country.

He also commended Governor Peter Mbah for projects and initiatives in the state, including road infrastructure, bus terminals, the command and control centre, the international conference centre, smart schools, the airport, and Enugu Air.

Cross River is for Tinubu - Gov Otu

In Cross River, the government pledged to mobilise voters in the state to deliver at least 1.5 million votes for President Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

According to the latest data from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Cross River State has 1,928,978 registered voters.

The statement quoted Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River as saying that Cross River was for Mr Tinubu as a mark of appreciation for the developments he had brought to the state.

Mr Otu listed the developments as including the Lagos-Calabar Superhighway, increased federal allocation that ensured prompt salary payments, and infrastructure development, among others.

Mr Otu, represented by Deputy Governor Peter Odey, said it was also important to re-elect the president so the state could regain its status as an oil-producing state.

He said President Tinubu would also ensure the actualisation of the Bakassi Deep Seaport, which the president will inaugurate on 13 November.

"If we don't support Tinubu to be re-elected, we will miss a lot, so support for Tinubu is support for ourselves.

"If we were to give the president one million votes, the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has made it 1.5 million because of the logistics support, which will enable us to go deep into the corners of the state to campaign at every door," the governor stated.

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'Rome was not built in a day'

In Enugu, Governor Peter Mbah, represented by his deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, commended the movement for its investment in grassroots mobilisation, particularly its recruitment of members across electoral wards.

He said the Tinubu administration was working to address the challenges facing Nigerians, adding that the achievements recorded in the last three and a half years provided a basis for continuity.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the Movement, Sunday Asuku, called on the people to get ready to make a loud statement with their PVCs in the 2027 election.

He pointed out that "Rome was not built in a day, and here in Nigeria too, President Tinubu is doing it one step at a time and doing it well."

He said Nigeria now needs continuity and consolidation of ongoing reforms, so people should tell the opposition there was no vacancy in Aso Rock.

Mr Asuku urged Nigerians to consider the antecedents of the presidential candidates, insisting that Tinubu remains the best choice for the country.

(NAN)