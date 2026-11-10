Ghana: Dr Isaac Adusu Receives American Public Health Association Excellence Award

Ghanaian health and human services executive, Dr Isaac Mawuko Adusu, has received the 2026 Excellence in Health Administration Award from the Health Administration Section of the American Public Health Association (APHA), recognising his contributions to public health administration, leadership, and the advancement of community-based health and human services.

Dr Adusu received the recognition during the 2026 APHA Annual Meeting and Expo in San Antonio, Texas, United States.

The award is one of the honours presented by APHA's Health Administration Section and is intended to recognise individuals who have demonstrated "exceptional and sustained achievement and performance in public health administration."

The award specifically recognises contributions through areas including professional practice, science, research, teaching, and writing, as well as outstanding contributions of major significance to the practice of health administration. The criteria place particular emphasis on creativity and innovation in advancing public health administration.

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Based in the United States, Dr Adusu's work has focused on advancing specialised, community-based approaches for individuals with complex behavioural health and clinical support needs.

His leadership has included the development and implementation of service models designed to improve outcomes for individuals requiring high levels of care, as well as collaboration with service providers, public agencies, and other stakeholders across the disability services sector.

Beyond his organisational leadership, Dr Adusu has contributed to broader professional and public discourse through thought leadership, innovative health policy advocacy, and approaches addressing complex challenges in disability services, public health administration, and organisational leadership.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times, Dr Adusu described the recognition as both a professional honour and an opportunity to highlight the importance of inclusive public health systems.

"Throughout my career, I have tried to approach leadership with a simple belief: that strong public health service systems should create inclusive opportunities, dignity, and better outcomes for the people and communities we serve," he said.

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He added that his Ghanaian background continued to influence his commitment to service and leadership.

"As a Ghanaian, I am particularly proud to receive this recognition on an international professional platform. Ghana gave me the foundation upon which much of my journey has been built, and I hope that achievements such as this can encourage other Ghanaians, particularly young professionals, to pursue excellence while remaining committed to improving the lives of others," he said.