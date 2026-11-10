Liberia: Arcelormittal Honors Two Senior Executives

YEKEPA — ArcelorMittal Liberia has honored two outgoing senior executives for their contributions to financial management, technical skills development and workforce empowerment during a traditional Liberian farewell ceremony in Yekepa.

Chief Financial Officer Cornor O'Brien and Training Academy Manager Dawie Loots were recognized on October 31, 2026, at a ceremony organized by the company's Human Resources and Organizational Development Department.

Both executives were presented with traditional Liberian handwoven attire in appreciation of their dedicated service and contributions to the company's operations.

Speaking at the ceremony, ArcelorMittal Liberia Chief Executive Officer Michiel van der Merwe praised the executives for strengthening financial accountability and technical training within the company.

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"Their contributions deserve to be celebrated. Dawie's 13 years of service transformed local skills development, while Cornor brought greater clarity, rigor, and discipline to our financial management," van der Merwe said.

He credited O'Brien with improving financial controls and promoting accountability in corporate expenditure during his two-year tenure.

Loots, meanwhile, was recognized for his 13 years of leadership at the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy (AMLTA), where he expanded technical education and employment opportunities for young Liberians.

Human Resource Business Partner Patience Jordan Kargbah described the academy as one of the company's most significant investments in local workforce development.

"The Training Academy stands as a powerful demonstration of ArcelorMittal Liberia's commitment to developing local skills, local talent, and sustainable opportunities," Kargbah said.

In his farewell remarks, O'Brien described his experience in Yekepa as memorable, emphasizing the importance of financial discipline and accountability in maintaining operational stability.

Meanwhile, Loots was separately honored on October 30 by academy staff, apprentices, alumni and senior management for his contributions to vocational education.

Since assuming leadership in 2013, Loots has overseen the certification of 204 graduates, all of whom reportedly secured direct employment with ArcelorMittal Liberia.

Deputy General Manager for Mining Momo B. Moore, representing General Manager Jallah Selmah, commended Loots for modernizing the academy's training facilities and expanding opportunities for women in technical occupations.

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Among his initiatives was the training of female technicians to operate heavy articulated dump trucks, helping increase women's participation in traditionally male-dominated mining operations.

"Few investments are more important than equipping people with the knowledge and skills needed to become self-reliant," Moore said.

An academy apprentice, Jacob Devine Favor Tiah, also praised Loots for helping young Liberians acquire marketable technical skills and improve their employment prospects.

Responding, Loots expressed gratitude to the company, colleagues and apprentices for their support throughout his tenure.

"I never initially imagined that my career would bring me to Liberia and provide an opportunity to make such a lasting impact. I will deeply miss Liberia, ArcelorMittal Liberia, and particularly the dedicated staff and apprentices whose performance built this academy," he said.

He also recognized team member Darlington Siaway for his commitment to the academy's development.

ArcelorMittal Liberia said its continued investment in vocational training, financial accountability and workplace safety remains central to strengthening its operations and developing Liberia's skilled workforce.