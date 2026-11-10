Uganda: Government Approves Shs19bn for 1,841 Traders Affected By Kampala Floods

The government has approved Shs18.9995 billion in financial assistance for 1,841 traders whose businesses were affected by the October 2025 floods in Kampala, following months of demands and protests over delayed compensation.

The decision was announced on Tuesday by Minister for ICT and National Guidance Justine Kasule Lumumba at the Uganda Media Centre, following a Cabinet meeting that also approved additional funding for the Federation of Uganda Traders Associations (FUTA) and interventions to address the drainage problems that contributed to the flooding.

The Shs18.9995 billion will be distributed as compassionate ex-gratia assistance to the verified traders.

Ex-gratia payments are voluntary payments made out of goodwill and do not constitute an admission of legal liability by government.

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The decision follows mounting pressure from traders who lost merchandise and property when heavy rainfall triggered flash floods on October 30 and 31, 2025, inundating commercial premises around Nakivubo Channel and St Balikuddembe Market, commonly known as Owino.

The affected traders have been demanding government intervention, arguing that the losses suffered had crippled their businesses and left many struggling to recover.

The demands escalated into protests at the Office of the Prime Minister last week, with traders seeking the fulfilment of government's compensation commitments. The latest Cabinet approval comes amid growing frustration over the time taken to identify beneficiaries and release the promised assistance.

Alongside the compensation, Cabinet approved an additional Shs1 billion for FUTA. Of this amount, Shs682.5 million will cater for the association's operational expenses, while Shs318 million will constitute government's contribution to its revolving fund.

The floods principally affected 13 arcades and Owino Market. They include Nana Arcade, Totala Building, Capital Centre, Pentagon Plaza, French Plaza, Premier Arcade, Qualicel Mall, Freedom Centre, Nabukeera Plaza, Ssekaziga Arcade, JesCo Centre, Jamboole Arcade and Tuba Plaza. Shauriyako Building was also reported among the affected locations.

Beyond the financial assistance, Cabinet has approved strategic interventions to address the underlying causes of flooding in Kampala's Central Business District and reduce the likelihood of similar incidents.

Government findings point to interference with stormwater drainage systems by some property developers along Ssebana Kizito and Allen roads, particularly properties adjacent to Nakivubo Channel.

The buildings and developments identified include Totala, Qualicel, French Plaza, Ssekaziga, City Baza, Pentagon and Shree Indian Temple.

The investigations found that drainage outlets into Nakivubo Channel had been blocked by accumulated silt, garbage and debris, as well as illegally constructed pavements and plinth walls.

These obstructions prevented water from flowing freely into the channel, causing it to back up and inundate surrounding commercial premises.

Other contributing factors included undersized underground culverts and drainage channels along Nabugabo Road, Allen Road, Ben Kiwanuka Road, Luwum Street and Ssebana Kizito Road.

The findings also identified inadequate weep holes to allow underground water to drain into Nakivubo Channel, poor disposal of solid waste and inadequate management of construction debris by developers along the channel.

Environmental degradation and the expansion of paved surfaces were further identified as factors increasing stormwater runoff into low-lying areas.

The findings raise questions about the management of Kampala's urban drainage infrastructure, particularly the impact of commercial developments on established water channels.

OPM to coordinate implementation

Cabinet has assigned the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) responsibility for coordinating the implementation of the approved interventions.

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The office will work with the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Ministry of Kampala Metropolitan Affairs, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Ministry of Water and Environment, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), Ministry of Works and Transport, Internal Security Organisation (ISO), FUTA and representatives of the affected arcades.

The interventions are intended to address the drainage weaknesses, obstruction of water channels, poor waste management and construction-related practices identified in the government's assessment.

The Cabinet decision therefore combines financial assistance to traders whose businesses suffered losses with longer-term measures aimed at addressing the infrastructure and environmental problems behind the October 2025 disaster.