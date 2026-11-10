Uganda: New Fishing Rules Restrict Mukene Fishing to 14 Days a Month

The government has introduced new restrictions on mukene fishing, limiting fishing activity to 14 days each month and tightening requirements for boats, fishing gear and crews in a bid to address concerns about the sustainability of the silverfish industry.

Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), fishers targeting mukene, also known as ragoogi or muziri, will only be allowed to operate for 14 days from the beginning of the moon's dark phase each month.

The guidelines, presented to the public by State Minister for Fisheries Robert Ndugwa Migadde at the Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday, November 10, also require fishing vessels to have a minimum total length of 24 feet.

"Each boat will be permitted to carry only one scoop net, locally known as a chota chota, mounted on a wooden ring with a maximum diameter of five feet," the minister said. "The net must have a mesh size of at least eight millimetres."

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The ministry has also prohibited the use of lampara nets and other panelled fishing appliances, which have been associated with modified and intensified methods of silverfish fishing.

The new rules further restrict each fishing vessel to a maximum of two kerosene-powered lanterns and two crew members, locally known as barias.

"Fishing will be prohibited in water bays, fish breeding areas and zones located less than two kilometres from the shoreline. Every boat must return to the landing site with its catch and fishing gear on board," Migadde added.

The restrictions follow growing concerns about the social, economic and environmental implications of mukene fishing.

According to the ministry, the measures are partly intended to reorganise the silverfish fishery following the February 2024 ban on the use of lampara nets, which had been modified and operated as hurry-up fishing.

The government also cited a December 2025 Presidential Directive banning the use of solar and other forms of light in catching silverfish, saying further guidance was necessary to regulate the use of lighting during fishing.

Under the new guidelines, only fishers who can demonstrate possession of a silverfish fishing licence issued in 2023, 2024, 2025 or 2026 will qualify for consideration.

Districts will also be required to submit to the ministry lists of landing sites authorised to receive mukene, ragoogi and muziri.

The licensing process will begin with boat owners seeking recommendations from their respective Fish Landing Site Fisheries Management Committees, which will identify and recommend eligible indigenous fishers to District Fisheries Officers.

The officers will inspect fishing equipment, verify boat ownership, assess seaworthiness and check compliance with fishing gear requirements before submitting applicants' details for national-level review.

The Chief Fisheries Officer will undertake the technical review and approve the issuance of licences and permits.

The ministry has warned intending fishers against resuming operations before completing the licensing process and obtaining the required authorisation.

Beyond mukene fishing, the new guidelines introduce a general framework governing the registration and licensing of fishing vessels across Uganda.

The licensing year will run from January 1 to December 31, with applications expected to undergo vetting and approval before licences are issued.

The ministry retains the final authority to approve or reject applications based on scientific, legal and fishing-capacity management requirements. Registration, recommendation, payment of fees or possession of a previous licence does not automatically guarantee a new licence.

The guidelines also give preferential consideration to traditional indigenous fishing communities in their respective areas, although membership of such communities does not guarantee automatic licensing. Foreign fishing vessels will not be permitted to fish in Uganda's waters.

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The new framework is anchored in the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, Cap 314, which came into force in 2023 and provides for the regulation, management and sustainable development of fisheries and aquaculture.

The ministry says the simplified guidelines will remain in force until more comprehensive guidelines are issued under the newly gazetted fisheries regulations.

Under the general licensing calendar, landing site committees are expected to recommend fishers in November, followed by technical inspection and vetting by December 15.

Vetted registers will be submitted between December 16 and 23, with technical review and uploading to the electronic licensing system completed by December 31.

Licensing is scheduled to run from January 1 to March 31, while compliance enforcement will take place from April 1 to December 31.

The Chief Fisheries Officer is also expected to publish the national register of licensed fishers.