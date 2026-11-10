Uganda: Major General James Kazini Is Killed

On November 10, 2009, Major General James Kazini, one of Uganda's most prominent and controversial military commanders, was killed in a domestic altercation at a residence in Namuwongo, a Kampala suburb. He was 52.

Kazini died at around 6am after being struck on the head with an iron bar during a dispute with his partner, Lydia Draru. Draru subsequently alerted boda boda riders in the neighbourhood that she had injured him and remained at the scene as authorities were contacted. Police arrested her, setting in motion legal proceedings over his murder.

His death brought an abrupt end to a military career that had taken him from the ranks of an enlisted soldier to the senior leadership of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF), while placing him at the centre of some of the country's most significant military operations.

Born in 1957 in Kasese District, Kazini initially had a brief association with the Uganda National Rescue Front before joining Yoweri Museveni's National Resistance Army (NRA) around 1984. He served as a bodyguard to Salim Saleh before rising through the military ranks, becoming a captain in 1987, a major in 1989 and a lieutenant colonel in 1991.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Kazini established his reputation through operations against armed insurgencies, particularly the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in western Uganda and the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) in northern Uganda. In 2002, he commanded Operation Iron Fist, a major UPDF offensive against the LRA in northern Uganda and southern Sudan.

His rise reached its peak when he served as UPDF Army Commander between 2001 and 2003. He also played a prominent role in Uganda's military involvement in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where his command attracted international scrutiny. A United Nations investigation into the exploitation of Congolese natural resources implicated several Ugandan military commanders, including Kazini.

His final years in the military were overshadowed by controversy. In 2003, President Museveni suspended him following allegations involving fictitious soldiers on the UPDF payroll, commonly known as the ghost soldiers scandal. The investigation examined financial losses arising from discrepancies in the military payroll.

In March 2008, the General Court Martial convicted Kazini of causing financial loss, handing him a prison sentence that he appealed. He remained involved in legal and military disciplinary proceedings when he died.

Kazini's legacy remains complicated. Within military circles, he was remembered as an experienced frontline commander who played a significant role in Uganda's campaigns against insurgencies. However, allegations of corruption, his involvement in the Congo conflict and his eventual court-martial conviction also became defining parts of his career.