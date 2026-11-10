Ethiopia's Women, Youth Participation in National Development Impresses African Summit Participants

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's growing involvement of women and young people in national development, alongside its progress in infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology, has impressed participants of the Second African Political Parties Summit.

In an interview with ENA, Ngako Patricia-Thelsy Moveni from Cameroon praised Ethiopia's development experience, particularly the role of women and young people in the nation's progress.

She said she was impressed by the involvement of women and young people in government institutions, describing Ethiopia as an example other African countries could learn from.

She also welcomed the inclusion of women and young people in the summit, noting the importance of bringing them together with government representatives and continental institutions, including the African Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to discuss Africa's future.

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Moveni said the participation of women and young people in such political gatherings creates opportunities for them to contribute to the continent's development and strengthen connections among Africans from different regions.

She further highlighted Ethiopia's role as Africa's diplomatic capital, stating that the country holds an important place in shaping the continent's progress and providing opportunities for African youth to contribute to its development.

Limam Boussif from Morocco also praised Ethiopia's development achievements, saying he was surprised by the progress he witnessed, particularly in infrastructure, renewable energy, technology, regional development, and efforts to address environmental challenges.

He noted similarities between Ethiopia and Morocco in several development areas, emphasizing the potential for the two countries to exchange experiences and strengthen bilateral relations.

Boussif described Africa as a continent rich in resources, young and strong, stressing the importance of harnessing its potential to build a better future for coming generations.

He also emphasized the need for greater youth participation in political leadership, saying young people should move beyond participating in elections and take active roles in decision-making processes.