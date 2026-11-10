Ethiopian Airlines and Air Peace Sign Bilateral Interline Agreement to Enhance Connectivity Across Africa and Beyond

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's leading aviation group and Air Peace, Nigeria's leading carrier sign a bilateral interline agreement. The partnership marks a significant step towards strengthening air transport connectivity across Africa and expanding travel opportunities for passengers.

Accordingly, Ethiopian Airlines and Air Peace will collaborate through a bilateral interline arrangement covering both passenger travel and checked baggage services.

The partnership enables each airline to issue tickets for eligible itineraries that include flights operated by both carriers, providing customers with a more convenient and integrated travel experience.

Through this collaboration, passengers will be able to book qualifying journeys on a single ticket and enjoy through-checked baggage to their destination, where applicable. The streamlined process eliminates the need for separate bookings and baggage re-checks, creating a smoother and more efficient travel experience.

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The agreement links Air Peace's domestic and regional network with Ethiopian Airlines' vast international network spanning Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. As a result, travelers departing from major Nigerian and west African cities will gain seamless access to Ethiopian Airlines' global destinations through Addis Ababa, while international passengers arriving on Ethiopian Airlines flights will benefit from expanded onward travel options across Nigeria and west Africa through Air Peace's domestic network.

Commenting on the partnership, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew said, "We are delighted to partner with Air Peace, a leading carrier in Nigeria, through this strategic interline agreement. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to enhancing connectivity, improving customer convenience, and supporting the growth of air travel across the African continent. By combining our strengths, we are creating more travel opportunities and bringing Africa closer to the world."

Dr. Allen Onyema, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace said, "This partnership with Ethiopian Airlines represents another significant milestone in our commitment to strengthening Africa's aviation connectivity and bringing the continent closer together. By combining Air Peace's extensive domestic, regional network, and our growing international network with Ethiopian Airlines' global reach, we are creating greater opportunities for seamless travel in and out of the African continent.

Beyond expanding travel options, this collaboration reflects our shared vision of fostering stronger economic, commercial and cultural ties across Africa and beyond. At Air Peace, we remain committed to building strategic partnerships that enhance passenger convenience, broaden connectivity and position African aviation as a formidable force in global air transport."

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The partnership is expected to contribute significantly to regional integration and economic development by facilitating the movement of people, businesses, and investments across Africa and the rest of the world. As African economies continue to pursue closer integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), improved air connectivity remains a critical enabler of economic cooperation and sustainable growth. The Ethiopian Airlines-Air Peace interline agreement will help bridge markets, connect communities, and create new opportunities for businesses and travellers alike.

The collaboration will also support tourism by making destinations more accessible and reducing travel complexities for leisure and business travelers. With simplified booking procedures, coordinated travel arrangements, and expanded network reach, passengers can look forward to a more seamless journey from origin to destination.

This partnership reinforces both airlines' commitment to delivering enhanced customer service and supporting the development of a connected, competitive, and prosperous African aviation sector.