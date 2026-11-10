South Africa: Committee On Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Members to Participate in COP31

press release

The Chairperson, along with some Members of Parliament serving on the Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, will participate in the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

COP31 will take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from 10 to 20 November 2026 and bring together governments, legislators, researchers, civil society organisations and international institutions to promote collective solutions to the global climate crisis.

The Members will form part of a multi-party parliamentary delegation to COP31. The South African parliamentary delegation comprises Mr Cedrick Frolick, House Chairperson responsible for committees, Ms Nqabisa Gantsho, Mr Wildri Peach, Ms Juliet Khumalo, Mr Tshepo Themba, Ms Sheila Peters and Dr Lilian Managa.

The delegation will participate in a wide range of parliamentary dialogues, policy discussions and thematic events focusing on climate finance, climate resilience, just transition, biodiversity protection, renewable energy, climate justice and sustainable development. A dedicated Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Parliamentary Day will take place on 16 November 2026, providing legislators from across the world with an opportunity to exchange experiences and strengthen parliamentary responses to climate change. The programme also prioritises concerns of the Global South, social and economic equity and strengthened legislative oversight to ensure that international climate commitments are translated into meaningful action at the national level.

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The committee regards COP31 as a critical platform for strengthening parliamentary engagement on climate action, environmental governance and sustainable development. South Africa's participation at COP31 provides an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with international partners, share best practices and provide African perspectives to global climate discussions. The committee is particularly interested in discussions on scaling up adaptation finance, promoting sustainable natural resource management and enhancing resilience among vulnerable communities, among other things.

The committee believes that Parliament has a vital role to play in ensuring that South Africa's climate commitments are effectively implemented through robust legislation, oversight and accountability mechanisms. As climate change increasingly affects communities, ecosystems and economic development, Parliament must continue to champion policies that support environmental sustainability while advancing social justice and economic inclusion.

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The outcomes of COP31 and related parliamentary engagements will help Parliament strengthen its oversight role and inform future legislative and policy interventions in the forestry, fisheries and environmental sectors. The committee will receive a comprehensive report from the delegation upon its return and will continue to monitor the implementation of South Africa's climate commitments and environmental obligations.