Nigeria: Gunmen Release Kidnapped Mother, Three Sons After N4 Million Ransom

PREMIUM TIMES reports that communities in Uzo-Uwani LGA have witnessed deadly attacks and kidnapping in recent years.

Gunmen have released a mother and her three sons who were kidnapped while harvesting cassava on their farmland in Ugbene Ajima, a community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The victims were identified as Bridget Okey and her sons, Chukwubuike, Chukwuemeka and Chijioke.

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They were kidnapped on 5 November at Nwiyi Ivuruge, along the route leading to Umualogo Village in the neighbouring Nkpologu Community in the council area.

Vanguard reported on Monday that the kidnapped victims were released after payment of N4 million ransom to the kidnappers.

An unnamed source close to the family told the newspaper that the kidnappers initially demanded N40 million for the release of the four victims, but later reduced and accepted N4 million before releasing the victims.

The source said donations from relatives, in-laws, villagers and friends of the family helped raise the money used to secure their release.

No ransom payment

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Chijioke Ezugwu, has refuted reports of ransom payment to the kidnappers.

Mr Ezugwu, a lawyer, insisted that the victims' release was achieved through the efforts of security agencies.

The chairman praised the security agencies for their commitment, professionalism and coordinated efforts, which he said contributed to the successful release of the kidnapped family.

He reassured residents of Ugbene Ajima and other communities across the local government area that his administration would continue to work closely with security agencies to strengthen surveillance, improve intelligence gathering and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

The official said security agencies were intensifying efforts to ensure that criminals had no room to operate within the local government area.

Mr Ezugwu also urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security personnel by providing timely and useful information that could help prevent criminal activities and protect their communities.

He reiterated his administration's commitment to protecting lives and property, maintaining peace and ensuring that communities across Uzo-Uwani LGA remained safe for residents, businesses and visitors.

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PREMIUM TIMES reported that communities in Uzo-Uwani LGA have witnessed deadly attacks and kidnapping in recent years.

Residents believe that the attacks are often carried out by suspected herders.

In May last year for instance, at least one person was shot dead while 10 people were kidnapped in separate attacks by gunmen in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.