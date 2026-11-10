Kenya: Five Workers, Two Nprs Killed in Suspected Al-Shabaab Ambush in Mandera

Nairobi — Eight people, including five road construction workers, two National Police Reservists (NPRs) and a driver, have been killed in a suspected Al-Shabaab ambush targeting a security vehicle escorting an engineering team along the Arabia-Lafey road in Mandera County.

The attack occurred at around 7am on Tuesday in the Hagarsu area, approximately eight kilometres south of Arabia Police Station, as the team overseeing the ongoing road construction project under the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) travelled along the route.

Preliminary police reports indicate that the attackers, suspected to be members of the Al-Shabaab militant group, opened fire on the team, killing all eight occupants of the vehicle.

The five construction workers were of non-local origin, while the driver was a local resident. The two security officers were Kenya Police Reservists attached to the escort team.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The bodies were moved to Mandera Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

A multi-agency security team comprising officers from the local police station, the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Counter Terrorism unit was dispatched to pursue the attackers.

Mandera Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif condemned the attack, describing it as a devastating loss for the families of the victims and the county.

"I am deeply saddened and strongly condemn the tragic ambush targeting a security vehicle escorting road construction workers along the Mandera-Arabia-Lafey Road in the Hagarsu area this morning," Khalif said.

He confirmed that all eight occupants of the vehicle had been killed, comprising five road construction workers, two KPR officers and the driver.

The governor said the victims had been working to advance infrastructure development in the county, making their deaths particularly painful.

"It is particularly painful that individuals dedicated to advancing infrastructure and development in our county have lost their lives in such tragic circumstances," he said.

Khalif called on security agencies to urgently investigate the incident and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

"I call upon the relevant security agencies to urgently investigate this heinous attack and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice," he said.

He added that the county government remained committed to working with security agencies and other stakeholders to promote peace and stability.

"The people of Mandera deserve peace and security, and an environment where development initiatives can proceed without fear or intimidation," Khalif said.

The attack comes amid renewed security concerns in the northeastern region following a series of suspected Al-Shabaab assaults targeting security installations near the Kenya-Somalia border.

On November 7, suspected militants simultaneously attacked Hulugho Police Station and the Gesreb Special Operations Group (SOG) Camp in Hulugho Sub-County, Garissa County.

According to police reports, three suspected militants fired three rounds from an AK-47 rifle towards Hulugho Police Station from the northern direction.

At the same time, the Gesreb SOG Camp, which hosts a multi-agency security team, came under sustained gunfire from a PKM machine gun fired from the southern direction.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Security personnel at both installations repulsed the attacks, with no casualties or property damage reported in the initial incident report.

In a separate incident in Mandera County, security personnel stationed at Damasa Forward Operating Base (FOB) repulsed an attempted attack by six suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

The suspects were reportedly detected approaching the camp's defensive position at around 10.30pm using a drone, prompting security personnel to engage them with indirect fire.

The militants reportedly returned fire using AK-47 rifles and a PKM machine gun before withdrawing.

The latest attack raises concerns over the safety of infrastructure workers and security personnel operating in border areas where suspected Al-Shabaab militants have continued to pose a security threat.