South Africa: SA Youngsters Match Best-Ever Youth Olympics Medal Haul

After eight years, the Youth Olympics are back and taking place on African soil for the first time. South Africa have matched their best-ever Youth Olympic medal tally, collecting nine medals.

South Africa's young athletes have made their mark at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, collecting nine medals so far, including two gold, as the competition makes its debut on African soil.

The Games, which run from 31 October to 13 November, are the first Olympic sporting event to be hosted on the African continent. Initially scheduled for 2022, they were postponed by four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to these Games, the nation's best return was the nine medals won at the inaugural Youth Olympics in Singapore 2010. In the 2018 Buenos Aires Games, SA returned with five, while its campaign in Nanjing in 2014 yielded just one.

On 9 November, SA's young stars added to their medal tally through athletics, with Matao le Roux clinching gold in the high jump while Enrique Bosch won the bronze in the 110m hurdles and Darius Botha secured bronze in shot put.

This puts SA tied for fifth in the overall standings with France, and 12th on the medal table when ranked by medal colour.

For many of the South African athletes in Dakar, the competition has provided an opportunity to test themselves against athletes from outside the African continent...