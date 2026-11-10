South Africa: Beyond the Tick-Box - How Ai Is Revolutionising Quality Assurance in Contact Centres

10 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Telviva

While the concept of automated quality assurance in contact centres isn't a new phenomenon, the advent of artificial intelligence is transforming the function from a compliance exercise to an engine for improving operational efficiency and enhancing customer experiences. Failing to transition to these innovative technologies will leave businesses without an accurate understanding of their customers and facing the risk of losing out to more digitally intuitive competitors.

For many years, quality assurance (QA) was defined by highly manual and rigid processes; legacy contact centres usually ran QA by having someone physically sit and listen to a very small sample - between 5 and 10% - of customer conversations. Historically, this meant an analyst listening to calls, but because they are also human, their assessments can be influenced and tempered by their own environment and mood, which can lead to inconsistencies in the evaluation process.

QA was primarily a retrospective activity, focused heavily on voice interactions, which had multiple pitfalls for businesses:

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

  • Ineffective sampling: Small samples simply cannot reveal where the real areas for improvement lie within a business.
  • Point-in-time limitations: The sampling component acts merely as a point-in-time measurement rather than offering continuous, ongoing measurement.
  • Flawed assumptions: If your sampling methodology is flawed, you might review the wrong set of calls entirely, leading you to incorrect assumptions about your operations.
  • Static tools: Traditional QA tools are notoriously static; if you configured a specific question, you only received the answer to that question, lacking any actionable recommendations on how to improve business processes based on the measurement process.

Track, analyse, and optimise your business communication across all channels to gain deeper...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.